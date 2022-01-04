Sonu Nigam, wife, son catch COVID-19; singer says 'It's a happy Covid family'

Popular singer Sonu Nigam is the latest celebrity who has been tested positive for Covid-19. The singer, who is currently in Dubai, also revealed that his wife Madhurima Nigam and son Nevaan Nigam have also contracted the virus.

While talking to his fans in his vlog, Sonu said “I am in Dubai. I had to come to India to perform in Bhubaneswar and shoot for Super Singer season 3. I got myself tested I was positive. I got retested, I was still positive and again got retested but my results came out to be positive. But I think people will have to live with it. I have done concerts in the viral and bad throat and this is much better than that. I am COVID positive but I am not dying. My throat is also fine. But I feel bad for the people who have faced loss because of me.”

Sonu Nigam captioned the video as, "I tested Covid +. Happy New Year 2022 to the extended family!”