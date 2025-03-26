Here's how Sonu Nigam has responded to reports of stones and bottles being thrown at him during his concert at Delhi Technological University on Sunday.

Sonu Nigam has dismissed media reports stating that stones and bottles were thrown at the stage during his performance at the Delhi Technological University's (DTU) Engifest 2025 on Sunday, March 23. Nigam, the voice behind songs like Yeh Dil Deewana, Suraj Hua Maddham, and Satrangi Re, shared a post on his Instagram handle on Tuesday slamming the reports.

Sharing a picture of himself wearing a bunny headband on his Instagram, Nigam said he had to pause his show briefly after someone threw vape on the stage but that was about it. "Nothing like hurling of stones or bottles as mentioned in some media happened at DTU. There was one vape thrown by someone on stage that hit Subhankar's chest and that's when I was informed about it", he wrote.

"I paused the show and requested and reminded the collegians that the show will have to be abruptly stopped if something like that happened again. The only thing hurled on stage after that, was the Pookie band. Which was really Pookie", the singer concluded. Sonu also shared another post with the photos and videos from the DTU concert, which he captioned, "Learnt a new word at DTU - Pookie."

Sonu Nigam has been one of the most successful singers in the last three decades in the Indian film industry, with voicing songs in Hindi, Kannada, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, and Nepali languages. He was bestowed with India's fourth-highest civilian honour Padma Shri in 2022.

The singer has received only one National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer in his career for the title track of Kal Ho Naa Ho from the 2003 romantic drama film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan. The soothing and emotional song is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan Loy and written by Javed Akhtar for Nikkhil Advani's directorial debut.