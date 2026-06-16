Sonu Mishra says Kala Hiran makers asked him to speak against Salman Khan: 'A narrative started taking shape'

Sikandar actor Sonu Mishra claimed he walked out of Kala Hiran after learning that the contract allegedly required him to speak against Salman Khan, saying it went against his ethics.

Actor Sonu Mishra, who was recently seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar alongside Salman Khan, has made fresh claims about the controversial film Kala Hiran. The actor alleged that he left the project after two days of shooting because he was uncomfortable with its stated intent and the contract's conditions.

'I Was Excited To Play Salman Khan'

Speaking to YouTube channel Bollywood Crazies during an event, Sonu revealed that he was initially offered the lead role in Kala Hiran, a film believed to be inspired by Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

"I was very excited for Kala Hiran. I got the opportunity to play superstar Salman Khan. I had started shooting as well. But as a narrative starts to take shape, you realise what the film's intent is," he said.

According to Sonu, he later realised that the film intended to portray the superstar in a negative light.

'It Was Against My Ethics'

The actor claimed that after shooting for two days, he asked the makers for the script and agreement before continuing with the project. He alleged that the contract included a clause requiring him to make statements against Salman while promoting the film.

"After a lot of delay, they showed me the contract, which stated that I had to talk against Salman to the media as well. So, these things are against my ethics," Sonu said. He added that his decision to quit the film had nothing to do with fear of Salman Khan.

'I Didn't Leave Because Of Fear'

Sonu dismissed suggestions that he backed out because the role was based on Salman Khan. He said actors often play characters very different from themselves and gave the example of Dhurandhar. He maintained that his only objection was ethical.

Claims About Legal Notice

The actor also alleged that the makers tore up a legal notice sent by Salman Khan only to generate publicity around the film. He further rejected claims that Kala Hiran was being made to present the Bishnoi community's side of the story.

About Kala Hiran

Produced by Amit Jani under Jani FireFox Films and directed by Bharat S Shrinate, Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has been making headlines ever since its teaser was released. The teaser featured Kashif Iqbal Khan in the lead role. Veteran actor Govind Namdev, who is also part of the film, recently distanced himself from the project.

"As soon as I watched the teaser, I was shaken to the core. I instantly understood that the project is completely different from what I had shot for," he told Amar Ujala, claiming that he was unaware of how the lead character would eventually be portrayed.

The controversy around the film has continued to grow, with allegations, legal notices and public statements keeping Kala Hiran in the spotlight.