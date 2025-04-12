Singer Sonu Kakkar shocked the netizens and fans after she announced breaking ties with her siblings, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.

It's a bad news for the music lovers. The Kakkar siblings - Sonu Kakkar, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar are among the few talented siblings trio who are immensely popular and successful in the Indian music industry. However, the eldest sibling, Sonu Kakkar has now issued a statement that has left their fans shocked. On her X (formerly Twitter), Sonu announced that she's no longer a sister to Neha and Tony. Sonu admitted that while making this announcement she was devasted, and the decision came from 'deep emotional pain'. She wrote, "Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today."



“Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today.” — Sonu Kakkar (@SonuKakkar) April 12, 2025

As soon as Sonu made this shocking announcement, puzzled netizens reacted to the tweet. A netizen wrote, "Wish you the best. (A bit puzzled)." Another netizen wrote, "Oh hope all will be good again soon." One of the netizens asked, "Yeh kab hua? An internet user wrote, "Sonu ji u are a talented and gifted singer, 'Babuji', 'Ye Kasoor Mera', 'Chamba Kitni Door', 'Jutti Kasuri', 'Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai', 'London Thumakda', 'Lagaya Dil', 'Hip Hip Hurahh', gazals like 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zid'. May God bless you all and sab theek ho jaye."

After Amaal Malik announced his disassociation with his brother Armaan and father Dabboo Malik, the Kakkar siblings' news is a big shock for music lovers. For the unversed, Sonu Kakkar has been part of reality shows like Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi.

When it comes to singing, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar have been more active than Sonu. The reason behind Sonu's 'impulsive decision' seemingly looks like a conflict of siblings. Just like fans, we hope it gets sorted soon enough.