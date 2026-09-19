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Soni Razdan praises son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: 'An experience never seen before'

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Soni Razdan praises son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: 'An experience never seen before'

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan has shared her thoughts on Ramayana, which features her son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. The Nitesh Tiwari epic also features Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ramayana Part 1 is slated to release on Diwali 2026 in November first week.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 19, 2026, 05:28 PM IST

Soni Razdan praises son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: 'An experience never seen before'
Soni Razdan on Ramayana
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Veteran actor Soni Razdan says Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring her son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash, will be a cinematic experience unlike anything audiences have seen before. It features Kapoor, who is married to Razdan's daughter Alia Bhatt, as Lord Ram, Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey will be seen as Lakshmana. The supporting cast also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha, Indira Krishnan, and Shobana among others. 

Soni Razdan on Ramayana

Talking to PTI about Ramayana, the Raazi actress said, "I think it's going to be a fantastic journey. An experience and something which we've not seen before. So that is, I think, what came to me from the trailer. It looks like it's going to take us places we haven't been before. I think for me, that's the most exciting part of it."

Ramayana first song Jai Jai Ram

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, makers unveiled the first song of Ramayana titled Jai Jai Ram. It is composed by AR Rahman, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, and written by Kumar Vishwas. Apart from Rahman, the famed Hollywood musician Hans Zimmer has also composed the music and background score the much-awaited epic.

Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2 release date

Produced by Namit Malhotra's DNEG and Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a monumental two-part global epic. Ramayana will be released in IMAX worldwide, Part 1 on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027. With an estimated budget of Rs 4000 crore for both the films, Ramayana is set to be the most expensive Indian film ever made.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

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