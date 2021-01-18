Soni Razdan believes Rhea Chakraborty 'will do very well' in Bollywood, calls her 'innocent victim of twisted design'

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt's mother and actor Soni Razdan has come out in defence of actress Rhea Chakraborty on Twitter. Rhea is currently being investigated for her alleged role in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea spent almost a month in jail on a drug-related charge in the case and is currently out on bail.

Soni was replying to a Twitter user who said that Rhea 'possibly lost any chance at a career in Bollywood', to this, Soni wrote, "She going to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won’t anyone work with her? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway."

Check out her tweet here.

Soni also pointed fingers at a certain section of media who seemed to have declared Rhea guilty before the court gave its verdict, and demanded her arrest.

Earlier, her director friend Rumi Jaffery had said that he is positive that Rhea will put the bitterness of the past year behind her and return to the industry.

He had told Mid-Day, "I am confident she will get through this phase. Everybody around will advise you to be brave, but only the one going through [the ordeal] knows how difficult it is. Time is the best healer; with time, she will be fine. She is a talented artiste and will be ready to bounce back."

Rumi further said that he had high regard for people who supported Rhea in her time of trial. "People drew their own conclusions on the matter. Ideally, we should wait for the judiciary [to give its verdict]. Every coin has two sides, but Rhea should also get a fair trial. I have the highest regard for those who supported her then."