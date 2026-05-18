Soni Razdan bashes trolls targeting daughter Alia Bhatt for 'being ignored' at Cannes 2026: 'Social media has lot of hate'

After a viral video claimed that the photographers ignored Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2026, she was trolled online. Several celebrities have defended the National Award-winning actress, and now, Alia's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan has also spoken out against the trolling.

Veteran actress Soni Razdan has slammed social media trolls targeting daughter Alia Bhatt's recent outing at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, saying the hate reveals something about society. Bhatt attended the festival and walked the red carpet as India's global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris for the second consecutive year. A viral video claimed that the photographers did not know the National Award-winning actress and lowered their cameras while she was posing on the red carpet. The users online were divided, with some defending the actor and others turning to troll her, claiming she isn't recognised at the international level.

Soni Razdan defends her daughter Alia Bhatt

"Social media is full of many things — love, information, entertainment — and... a lot of hate. And more than anything else, it reveals something about society. A very interesting sociological discussion could ensue and be discussed and studied for years to come," Razdan wrote in response to a post defending Bhatt's Cannes appearance. Bhatt had also responded to a comment that read: "What a pity, no one noticed you". The Udta Punjab actress responded, saying, "Why pity love? You noticed me."





Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Alpha

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen next in the spy thriller Alpha. Also starring Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles, it is slated to release in cinemas on July 10. Alpha is the seventh installment and the first female-led film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously made the critically acclaimed show The Railyway Men for YRF Entertainment and the OTT streaming platform Netflix in 2023.

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