FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Iran has epic response to Donald Trump's 'Clock Is Ticking' remark, ridicules US; Watch

Iran has epic response to Donald Trump's 'Clock Is Ticking' remark; Watch

Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Ali, Armaan Malik discuss why Bollywood music is losing relevance, fails to create timeless melodies like 90s

Shreya, Javed, Armaan discuss why Bollywood music is losing relevance

Raja Shivaji box office: Riteish Deshmukh film scripts history, beats Sairat to become highest-grossing Marathi film ever

Raja Shivaji beats Sairat to become highest-grossing Marathi film ever

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Soni Razdan bashes trolls targeting daughter Alia Bhatt for 'being ignored' at Cannes 2026: 'Social media has lot of hate'

After a viral video claimed that the photographers ignored Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2026, she was trolled online. Several celebrities have defended the National Award-winning actress, and now, Alia's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan has also spoken out against the trolling.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 18, 2026, 04:51 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Soni Razdan bashes trolls targeting daughter Alia Bhatt for 'being ignored' at Cannes 2026: 'Social media has lot of hate'
Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran actress Soni Razdan has slammed social media trolls targeting daughter Alia Bhatt's recent outing at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, saying the hate reveals something about society. Bhatt attended the festival and walked the red carpet as India's global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris for the second consecutive year. A viral video claimed that the photographers did not know the National Award-winning actress and lowered their cameras while she was posing on the red carpet. The users online were divided, with some defending the actor and others turning to troll her, claiming she isn't recognised at the international level. 

Soni Razdan defends her daughter Alia Bhatt

"Social media is full of many things — love, information, entertainment — and... a lot of hate. And more than anything else, it reveals something about society. A very interesting sociological discussion could ensue and be discussed and studied for years to come," Razdan wrote in response to a post defending Bhatt's Cannes appearance. Bhatt had also responded to a comment that read: "What a pity, no one noticed you". The Udta Punjab actress responded, saying, "Why pity love? You noticed me."

Razadn

Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Alpha

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen next in the spy thriller Alpha. Also starring Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles, it is slated to release in cinemas on July 10. Alpha is the seventh installment and the first female-led film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously made the critically acclaimed show The Railyway Men for YRF Entertainment and the OTT streaming platform Netflix in 2023.

READ | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay mourns death of producer K Rajan: 'The film industry will always remember his dedication'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran has epic response to Donald Trump's 'Clock Is Ticking' remark, ridicules US; Watch
Iran has epic response to Donald Trump's 'Clock Is Ticking' remark; Watch
Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Ali, Armaan Malik discuss why Bollywood music is losing relevance, fails to create timeless melodies like 90s
Shreya, Javed, Armaan discuss why Bollywood music is losing relevance
Raja Shivaji box office: Riteish Deshmukh film scripts history, beats Sairat to become highest-grossing Marathi film ever
Raja Shivaji beats Sairat to become highest-grossing Marathi film ever
‘If you don’t agree...’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath warns Muslims against offering namaz on roads, suggest alternatives
UP CM Yogi Adityanath warns Muslims against offering namaz on roads
Who is Divya Mittal? After studying at IIT, IIM, and becoming IAS, she finds herself not ready for life, details here
Who is Divya Mittal? After studying at IIT, IIM, and becoming IAS, she finds
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement