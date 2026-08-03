FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Gold, silver prices today, August 3, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, August 3, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

Sonam Wangchuk's wife praises Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, but takes subtle dig at Bollywood, suggesting 'rediscovery of...'

Sonam Wangchuk's wife praises The Odyssey, but takes subtle dig at Bollywood

Assam floods death toll rises to 82 as monsoon rains wreak havoc across states

Assam floods death toll rises to 82 as rains wreak havoc across states

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT

From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Sonam Wangchuk's wife praises Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, but takes subtle dig at Bollywood, suggesting 'rediscovery of...'

Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, watched Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. While praising Hollywood, she also took a subtle dig at Bollywood.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 06:58 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sonam Wangchuk's wife praises Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, but takes subtle dig at Bollywood, suggesting 'rediscovery of...'
Sonam Wangchuk with Gitanjali J Angmo, Gitanjali with Christopher Nolan (Image source: Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After nearly a month-long struggle and peaceful protest, Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, decided to watch a movie in a cinema hall. Recently, she saw Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, and after watching it, she posted a picture of her with the master director, praising his vision and how it matches the sensiblities of Indians, but then she also took a jibe at the current situation in Bollywood. 

What did Gitanjali say about The Odyssey?

On Sunday, she took her thoughts to X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, "Watched Odyssey yesterday. Surreal to see on screen what was still a conversation when I accidentally met Christopher Nolan in New York in 2024. Its themes feel so familiar to the Indian imagination: the hero’s journey, dharma and destiny, exile, temptation, homecoming, the human being tested and transformed along the way." 

Gitanjali's suggestion to Bollywood

She further dropped her suggestion for Bollywood, taking a subtle dig at the condition of Hindi cinema. She emphasised that cinema is more than entertainment, and added, "India is sitting on a treasure-house of such epics. Imagine bringing them to cinema with scale, sensitivity and intellectual depth. Cinema is more than entertainment. It shapes minds. Perhaps Bollywood needs to rediscover its role as one of our most powerful classrooms." 

Here's the viral post of Gitanjali on The Odyssey?

Why does Gitanjali's latest post look like a jibe at Bollywood? 

When Sonam Wangchuk was on a hunger strike, demanding the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Aamir Khan denied knowing him during the making of 3 Idiots. For the unversed, Aamir's character in Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster was presumably based on the activist. However, during an interaction at the British Film Institute (BFI), Aamir revealed that he didn't know about Sonam, and neither did Hirani or Abhijat Joshi (writers) meet him or interact with him. 

Soon, Aamir's statement went viral, and netizens dug up an old video of Aamir clapping for Sonam getting awarded for his humanitarian work. Aamir's contradictory statement invited criticism, and he was heavily trolled on social media. For the unversed, Sonam's 26-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar served as a solid anchor for the student movement, which ultimately led the government to take accountability for the NEET-UG and other paper leaks during Pradhan's tenure. He resigned after the students, led by Sonam and Cockroach Janta Party's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, voiced their discontent with government lapses and ignorance.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gold, silver prices today, August 3, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, August 3, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Sonam Wangchuk's wife praises Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, but takes subtle dig at Bollywood, suggesting 'rediscovery of...'
Sonam Wangchuk's wife praises The Odyssey, but takes subtle dig at Bollywood
Assam floods death toll rises to 82 as monsoon rains wreak havoc across states
Assam floods death toll rises to 82 as rains wreak havoc across states
Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of orchestrating attack on Pappu Yadav: 'Violence born out of fear of defeat'
Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of orchestrating attack on Pappu Yadav
CJP's Dipke extends support to students protesting over exam irregularities in Jharkhand
CJP's Dipke extends support to students protesting in Jharkhand
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement