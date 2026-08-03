Sonam Wangchuk's wife praises Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, but takes subtle dig at Bollywood, suggesting 'rediscovery of...'

Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, watched Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. While praising Hollywood, she also took a subtle dig at Bollywood.

After nearly a month-long struggle and peaceful protest, Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, decided to watch a movie in a cinema hall. Recently, she saw Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, and after watching it, she posted a picture of her with the master director, praising his vision and how it matches the sensiblities of Indians, but then she also took a jibe at the current situation in Bollywood.

What did Gitanjali say about The Odyssey?

On Sunday, she took her thoughts to X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, "Watched Odyssey yesterday. Surreal to see on screen what was still a conversation when I accidentally met Christopher Nolan in New York in 2024. Its themes feel so familiar to the Indian imagination: the hero’s journey, dharma and destiny, exile, temptation, homecoming, the human being tested and transformed along the way."

Gitanjali's suggestion to Bollywood

She further dropped her suggestion for Bollywood, taking a subtle dig at the condition of Hindi cinema. She emphasised that cinema is more than entertainment, and added, "India is sitting on a treasure-house of such epics. Imagine bringing them to cinema with scale, sensitivity and intellectual depth. Cinema is more than entertainment. It shapes minds. Perhaps Bollywood needs to rediscover its role as one of our most powerful classrooms."

Here's the viral post of Gitanjali on The Odyssey?

Watched Odyssey yesterday. Surreal to see on screen what was still a conversation when I accidentally met Christopher Nolan in New York in 2024.

Its themes feel so familiar to the Indian imagination: the hero’s journey, dharma and destiny, exile, temptation, homecoming, the human… pic.twitter.com/Y7sWNXIz2v — Gitanjali J Angmo (@GitanjaliAngmo) August 2, 2026

Why does Gitanjali's latest post look like a jibe at Bollywood?

When Sonam Wangchuk was on a hunger strike, demanding the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Aamir Khan denied knowing him during the making of 3 Idiots. For the unversed, Aamir's character in Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster was presumably based on the activist. However, during an interaction at the British Film Institute (BFI), Aamir revealed that he didn't know about Sonam, and neither did Hirani or Abhijat Joshi (writers) meet him or interact with him.

Soon, Aamir's statement went viral, and netizens dug up an old video of Aamir clapping for Sonam getting awarded for his humanitarian work. Aamir's contradictory statement invited criticism, and he was heavily trolled on social media. For the unversed, Sonam's 26-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar served as a solid anchor for the student movement, which ultimately led the government to take accountability for the NEET-UG and other paper leaks during Pradhan's tenure. He resigned after the students, led by Sonam and Cockroach Janta Party's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, voiced their discontent with government lapses and ignorance.