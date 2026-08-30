Sonam Wangchuk mocks Aamir Khan for claiming 'we never met before 3 Idiots', says 'short-term memory loss huwa hoga'

Sonam Wangchuk has finally responded to Aamir Khan's claims that he never met the activist before 3 Idiots, taking a dig at his short-term memory.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has finally responded to the claims of Aamir Khan, saying that he never met Wangchuk before or during 3 Idiots. A few months back, Sonam was on a hunger strike for students protesting for the lapses in the exams. Aamir was asked to share his opinion on the activist, since his character Rancho is inspired by him. Aamir stated that Rancho isn't inspired by or based on Sonam, and he didn't even meet him before. Aamir's statement went viral as netizens dug up an old video in which we can see the superstar clapping for Sonam for his philanthropic work.

Sonam, on Aamir's claim, mocks the actor's memory

Sonam Wangchuk in a podcast with Prakhar Gupta, reacted to Aamir's claim and mocked him, saying, "When he said that we hadn’t even met, some videos later emerged in which he was watching one of my speeches while dressed in the Ghajini outfit. Shayad woh Ghajini outfit mein the toh short-term memory loss huwa hoga, 15 min aad bhul gaye honge. Toh, mai hairaan nahi hoon. Warna bahot detail mein mile the hum (Perhaps he was in the Ghajini outfit, so he had some short-term memory loss and forgot for 15 minutes or so. So, I’m not surprised. Otherwise, we had met and discussed things in great detail)."

When Aamir denied knowing Sonam Wangchuk

At an event, when an attendee asked Aamir to support Sonam as he's fighting the students peacefully, and he has portrayed him on the big screen. Aamir clarified, "No, that’s not true, actually. That is a misconception. I didn’t know about Mr Sonam Wangchuk at that time when we were doing the film. I know that; I saw a video of Chatur (Omi Vaidya). Just recently, he said that… No, he’s wrong. Maybe that’s what Chatur was thinking, but I want to tell you neither did Raju, nor Abhijat (one of the two writers), nor I, we didn’t know about Sonam. However, what Mr Sonam is doing is good work anyway. He doesn’t need to be based on the character of 3 Idiots for us to respect him and the work he’s done."