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Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike: Soni Razdan requests activist to end his indefinite fast, says 'please do not leave us'

Before Soni Razdan, several actos including Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, and Omi Vaidya, have extended their support to Sonam Wangchuk and urged him to end his hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar as part of CJP protests.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 02:27 PM IST

Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike: Soni Razdan requests activist to end his indefinite fast, says 'please do not leave us'
Soni Razdan and Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike
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Soni Razdan has expressed concern over Sonam Wangchuk’s deteriorating health amid his ongoing hunger strike. Sharing her support, she penned a note urging the engineer-activist to end his hunger strike. On Wednesday morning, Alia Bhatt's mother took to her Instagram handle and shared a note that read, "Dear Sonam Wangchuk, For your health we all do pray, please do not leave us in this way, please live to fight another day. Please stay. Please end your fast today." The veteran actress captioned her note, "We need you. Don’t leave us @wangchuksworld."

Bollywood celebs rally behind Sonam Wangchuk

Soni Razdan is among several Hindi film celebrities who have expressed concern over Sonam Wangchuk's health. Earlier, actors including Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, Omi Vaidya, and others extended their support to Wangchuk. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

About Cockroach Janta Party's protest and Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk has been observing a hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 28, 2026, as part of the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest seeking accountability over alleged irregularities in the examination system. July 15, Wednesday marks the 25th day of the Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP's protest and the 18th day of Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike. 

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide in the aftermath of the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. Reports suggest that Wangchuk has lost approximately 8.5 kilograms since starting his fast. Doctors have expressed concerns over muscle loss and his declining physical condition.

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