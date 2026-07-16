Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike day 19: Fatima Sana Shaikh fears to lose activist, Shweta Tiwari supports him, but says THIS about Cockroach Janta Party

Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike moves Bollywood, and more actors join in voicing their support for the activist. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Shweta Tiwari stood in solidarity with Sonam and requested the government to engage in dialogue for a peaceful resolution.

Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike has left several of his admirers worried. Gradually, we can see support coming from Bollywood as well. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh and Shweta Tiwari have joined the bandwagon, expressing support for the activist. Taking to Instagram, the Dangal actress shared an emotional note and admitted that it is heartbreaking to watch Wangchuk's health deteriorate. She called for an immediate conversation.

Fatima Sana Shaikh fears losing Sonam Wangchuk

Sharing his photos from the protest, Fatima wrote, “It's now been 19 days! We cannot keep waiting until it's too late to start listening... Someone like Sonam Wangchuk, who has given so much to this country, shouldn't have to risk his health just to be heard.. Whatever your politics, a student's future is worth protecting. It's really very heartbreaking to watch someone like him deteriorate like this.” She concluded, "I hope this ends with dialogue, not us losing Sonam Wangchuk! The youth of today will carry this nation forward. The least we can do is stand by them and support their right to a fair future. #sonamwangchuk #protectsonamwangchuk," she added.

Shweta Tiwari also supports Sonam, but doesn't support Abhijeet Dipke's CJP

Shweta also took her thoughts to social media, and she wrote, "Sonam Wangchuk is fighting for a genuine cause, education and the future of our children. That cause deserves attention, and the government should listen to his concerns seriously." Tiwari further clarified that she doesn't support the Cockroach Janta Party, and even criticised Abhijeet Dipke's way of protest. She further wrote, "I have absolutely no inclination towards CJP. I disagree with the way they are handling this and feel they are using his struggle to push their own agenda. I don't support that approach. My support is for Sonam Wangchuk and the cause he is fighting for, not for any political group or organization trying to benefit from it."

Also read: Viral video: Atul Kulkarni SUPPORTS Sonam Wangchuk, observes one-day hunger strike, asks Modi government to..., netizens ask 'where's Aamir Khan'

Bollywood in support of Sonam Wangchuk: why he's on hunger strike?

Although the biggest of superstars are hiding from supporting Sonam, celebs like Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, Soni Razdan, and Omi Vaidya supported Wangchuk. For the unversed, Sonam is on an indefinite hunger strike, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive exams.