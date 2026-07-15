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Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike: Anurag Kashyap questions government's silence, says 'ab hadd ho rahi hai'

Anurag Kashyap has slammed government for its silence over Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike in CJP protests. "Behre bhi itne behre nahin hotey, aur andhe bhi itne andhe nahin hotey. Jaanwar aur rakshason ke dil bhi itne patthar nahin hotey. Ye unse bhi badtar aadamkhor hain," the filmmaker wrote.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 10:01 PM IST

Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike: Anurag Kashyap questions government's silence, says 'ab hadd ho rahi hai'
Anurag Kashyap on Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike
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As concerns mount over Sonam Wangchuk’s deteriorating health, several members of the film fraternity have extended their support to the activist and urged him to end his hunger strike. After actors such as Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi, Soni Razdan, Abhay Deol, Rubina Dilaik, Swara Bhasker, Prakash Raj and Omi Vaidya voiced solidarity with Wangchuk, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has now joined the chorus, questioning the establishment’s silence.

'I don't have the courage to do what Sonam Wangchuk is doing'

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Kashyap wrote, "There was a time when hunger strike had some meaning. People don’t go on hunger strike just like that. It’s really troubling when the system becomes so indifferent to people’s lives. Only a man as empathetic and a believer of truth and justice has the courage to do that. I don’t have the courage to do what Sonam Wangchuk is doing. But the silence from the powers to be is deafening to the point that it is a proof of their guilt and their murderous intent. I stand is with the brave heart that Sonam Wangchuk is."

'Jaanwar aur rakshason ke dil bhi itne patthar nahin hote'

The Gangs of Wasseypur director also shared a post on his Instagram feed that read, "Ab hadd ho rahi hai (Now, this is getting out of hand)", accompanied by a strongly worded caption aimed at the establishment. He wrote, "Behre bhi itne behre nahin hotey, aur andhe bhi itne andhe nahin hotey. Jaanwar aur rakshason ke dil bhi itne patthar nahin hotey. Ye unse bhi badtar aadamkhor hain. Chup rehne mein sharam aaney lagi hai (Even the deaf are not this deaf, and even the blind are not this blind. Even animals and demons do not have hearts this hardened. They are even worse than them; they prey on humans. Remaining silent has started to feel shameful)."

About CJP protest and Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk has been observing a hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 28, 2026, as part of the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest seeking accountability over alleged irregularities in the examination system. The protestors are seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide in the aftermath of the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. They have also announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the opening day of the Monsoon Session. Since starting his indefinite fast, Wangchuk has lost 8.9 kilograms. Doctors have expressed concerns over muscle loss and his declining physical condition.

READ | Jana Nayagan release date announced: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's final film to hit theatres on July 23, new poster unveiled

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