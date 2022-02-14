Search icon
Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja gets into verbal spat with US-based shipping company

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja in January took to his social media account and complained about the shipping company’s bad customer service.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 14, 2022, 07:43 PM IST

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja, who is a renowned businessman, is fighting a legal battle with a US-based shipping company, MyUs, these days. The businessman recently got involved in an ugly spat with the shipping company on Twitter.

For the unversed, after his package was delayed, Anand Ahuja in January took to his social media account and complained about the shipping company’s bad customer service. His wife Sonam also supported him at that time.

 Anand’s tweet read, “Does anyone know someone at @MyUS_Shopaholic – I’ve been having HORRIBLE experience recently. They are holding items improperly, rejecting formal paperwork & refusing to acknowledge any reasoning.”

After this, Sonam Kapoor came also joined him and wrote, “Terrible customer service is shameful.” In response to their tweets, company said that the delay happened due to Anand as he ‘misrepresented the price.’ The company wrote, “This is not a matter of customer service quality, new policies, or holding items improperly as was tweeted. Mr. Ahuja misrepresented the price he paid for sneakers purchased on eBay which would result in him paying less duties and taxes.”

It further mentioned, “The doctored invoices list prices that were up to 90% less than what he paid for the goods. While our policy is to do our best to rectify any customer issues, we have a duty to uphold regulatory compliance. (2/3)” “Put very simply, we have a legal obligation to provide accurate information when sending international shipments. Both MyUS and Mr. Ahuja are subject to international export rules, and we intend to follow them. (3/3)”

After this Anand wrote, “You should watch your baseless slandering- you were the ones that refused to validate PDF receipts & bank statements just so you could overcharge me and hold my goods longer to earn late fees.”

 

