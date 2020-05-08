Sonam Kapoor wishes Anand Ahuja on second wedding anniversary with throwback photo, says 'still makes my heart race'

It's Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja's second wedding anniversary today and the lovely couple is having a lockdown celebration. The much-in-love duo is in Delhi and has been living at their house in the capital. Now as they are celebrating their wedding anniversary, wishes have been pouring in from their family and friends on social media pages. Even Sonam also wished her husband while sharing an anecdote of their first meet.

Sonam took to her Instagram page and shared a photo which they clicked together for the first time. In the photo, the actor is seen giving a peck to Anand and his expression is too cute for words. Sonam captioned the photo stating, "Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time."

Sonam added, "Nothing compares to you @anandahuja, your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism. Thank you for being my partner and standing beside me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received. #everydayphenomenal".

Check out the post below:

Anand commented on her post by writing, "Just getting started mine! Can’t get enough of you! #EverydayPhenomenal".

Happy Anniversary, Sonam and Anand!