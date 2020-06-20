Sonam Kapoor urges fans to donate money to buy masks for Mumbai Police personnel

Bollywood's fashion icon Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her official social media account on Saturday and urged her followers to join an initiative that would help Mumbai Police. She asked fans to donate masks for the police personnel.

She shared a poster on her Twitter for the same and wrote, "Hi guys! a team of people have come up with an excellent initiative of collecting funds to give @mumbaipolice the most effective masks (n-95) at the best available price. By donating Rs 300 you can protect an officer for 3 months! Pls contribute."

Sonam has been at the forefront when it came t raising awareness about the novel coronavirus. She has continuously pressed people to help frontline workers who are protecting people during the coronavirus pandemic. For the uninformed, Sonam spent the entirety of the lockdown period with her husband and in-laws in Delhi and just recently came to Mumbai to be with her sister Rhea Kapoor and parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor.

With the country currently being in Unlock 1 phase and governments granting limited permission to resume work, it seems like Sonam also is keen to return to sets.

On Wednesday, she shared a still from her film Khoobsurat and wrote, "Can’t wait to be rehearsing lines, acting and being on set again.. miss it so damn much. This still is from ‘Khoobsurat’. I’ve never felt as joyful playing a character. Mili I love you. @ghoshshashanka @rheakapoor @juhic3 @fawadkhan81 @disneyfilmsindia."