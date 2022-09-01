Search icon
Sonam Kapoor shares video of her post-partum belly days after son's birth, says 'tummy not in yet'

Sonam Kapoor posted a video of herself from her Mumbai residence in which she can be seen sporting black pants.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 10:12 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

The newest mother in Bollywood is Sonam Kapoor. The actress and her spouse Anand Ahuja recently welcomed their first kid. She gave her first live update on Thursday after coming home following the arrival of her kid at the hospital.

After giving birth, Sonam admitted she is still dressed in her maternity clothing. She posted a video of herself from her Mumbai residence in which she can be seen sporting black pants, a loose jacket that matches, and glasses. Still wearing my Nike maternity," she said as she lifted her jacket to show off her postpartum belly. She concluded by saying, "Tummy's not completely in yet, but it looks great," as she smiled and signed off in front of a mirror.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Mausam actor treated her fans with a new picture.

Alongside the art piece, Sonam wrote a long note explaining the idea and meaning behind it. She wrote, For this momentous occasion in our life @anandahuja and I wanted @rithikamerchant to create a special art piece to announce the birth of our baby boy. And we couldn’t be more ecstatic with it. In this Art piece, Rithika refers to the universal concepts of a union between the Sky Father and the gentle, attentive and watchful Earth Mother, represented here by the Eagle and the Deer respectively."

She added, "Eagles or hawks are associated with fatherhood and otherworldly creation (the overarching concept of the Dyeus Pita/Sky Father). Deer are associated with motherhood. They are gentle, attentive and watchful creatures. They are always on guard and can move, adapt, and survive even in the most challenging conditions.

 

