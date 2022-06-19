Sonam Kapoor shares unseen photos from her baby shower in London

In the images, multiple bouquets could also be seen. One of the images also showed a table with several plates on it.

Sonam Kapoor posted previously unseen photos from her baby shower on Saturday. Sonam shared pictures of her, her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, and her visitors on Instagram. She also provided a preview of the menu and the location, among other things. Notting Hill was tagged by Sonam as the location.

Sonam and Anand are seen posing for the camera in the first picture inside a room. While Sonam kept her hand on her belly, they smiled and laid their heads close to each other. The actor also provided a glimpse of a table that had a cover placed over it with the word Sonam written on it. Small vases full of flowers, dishes with personalised menus, and tiny pouches were all around the table.

In the images, multiple bouquets could also be seen. One of the images also showed a table with several plates on it. Sonam also shared candid images of her visitors conversing and sipping drinks. Sonam was also spotted sitting at a table, smiling at someone while looking away from the camera. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Leo Kalyan, Sharan Pasricha, Nikhil Mansata, and Imran Amed were just a few of the celebrities who attended Sonam's party. Sonam chose a pink maxi dress with cape-like sleeves and gold earrings for the occasion.

Sharing the post, Sonam captioned it, "It’s all starting to feel real! This baby is now well on its way and I’m so thankful to @eieshabp for throwing the best welcoming party ever, bringing together so many of my favourite people and showering me with love and blessings in the most generous and beautiful way."

Currently, in her third trimester, Sonam is frequently photographed in London with her sister Rhea. Earlier this year, in March, Sonam and Anand revealed they would give birth to their first child.