Sonam Kapoor shares sneak peek of 'pyjama party' celebration of son Vayu’s 6-month birthday with adorable unseen video

Sonam Kapoor with son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor dropped an adorable unseen video of son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on his six-month birthday along with a heartwarming birthday note for the toddler. Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja welcomed Vayu last year. On Monday, the actress shared a carousel post including a video and picture of herself with Vayu.

Captioning the post, Sonam wrote, “6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more.” The picture had Sonam and Vayu, dressed in pyjama sets with the infant in Sonam’s lap. Reacting to the post, Anand Ahuja wrote, “Pyjama partyyy!” Bipasha Basu commented, “Awwww God bless the cutie.” Others like Kanika Kapoor, Antara Motiwala Marwah, and Zoya Akhtar also congratulated Sonam and Vayu. The video in the post had Vayu playing with his toys and frolicking around on the floor.

Sonam had earlier shared an unseen picture of son Vayu with did Anil Kapoor on the latter’s birthday in December. The picture showed Anil, the doting grandfather, holding Vayu in his arms. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 after dating for several years. Their son, Vayu, was born in August 2022. The actress took a break from working in films after her pregnancy.

Sonam was last seen in a lead role in the 2019 release, The Zoya Factor. She made a cameo appearance in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s AK vs AK, which released on Netflix in 2021. The actress is slated to make a comeback to acting this year with the crime-thriller Blind. The Shome Makhija film is based on a 2011 South Korean film of the same name and also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.