Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Sonam Kapoor shares sneak peek of 'pyjama party' celebration of son Vayu’s 6-month birthday with adorable unseen video

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja turned six months old recently.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor shares sneak peek of 'pyjama party' celebration of son Vayu’s 6-month birthday with adorable unseen video
Sonam Kapoor with son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor dropped an adorable unseen video of son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on his six-month birthday along with a heartwarming birthday note for the toddler. Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja welcomed Vayu last year. On Monday, the actress shared a carousel post including a video and picture of herself with Vayu.

Captioning the post, Sonam wrote, “6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more.” The picture had Sonam and Vayu, dressed in pyjama sets with the infant in Sonam’s lap. Reacting to the post, Anand Ahuja wrote, “Pyjama partyyy!” Bipasha Basu commented, “Awwww God bless the cutie.” Others like Kanika Kapoor, Antara Motiwala Marwah, and Zoya Akhtar also congratulated Sonam and Vayu. The video in the post had Vayu playing with his toys and frolicking around on the floor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam had earlier shared an unseen picture of son Vayu with did Anil Kapoor on the latter’s birthday in December. The picture showed Anil, the doting grandfather, holding Vayu in his arms. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 after dating for several years. Their son, Vayu, was born in August 2022. The actress took a break from working in films after her pregnancy.

Sonam was last seen in a lead role in the 2019 release, The Zoya Factor. She made a cameo appearance in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s AK vs AK, which released on Netflix in 2021. The actress is slated to make a comeback to acting this year with the crime-thriller Blind. The Shome Makhija film is based on a 2011 South Korean film of the same name and also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs that you should not miss
Stunning photos of Meha Patel, India all-rounder Axar Patel's wife
Yearender 2022: From Kesariya to Thumkeshwari, most trending Bollywood songs of the year
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 5 key player battles to watch out for
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ghaziabad: Two killed, several injured after roof of under-construction building collapses in Loni
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.