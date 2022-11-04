Sonam Kapoor shares photos from Austria vacation, pens heartfelt note for husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

While on vacation with her husband Anand Ahuja in Austria, Sonam Kapoor shared some breathtaking images from the location. Along with the photos, the actor wrote a thank-you note to Anand on Instagram. She claimed that he is aware that a good husband must come before being a good father. Vayu is the name given to the son who was born to the couple in August.

In the first image, Sonam is seen kissing Anand Ahuja on the cheek. The second image showcases Lake Altaussee's magnificence, and the third image depicts their resort in Austria.

Sonam wrote along with the pics, "Morning walk with my angel husband. These last few months I’ve really been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing partner and husband I’ve been lucky enough to get. Thank you @anandahuja for putting my needs above your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness. I knew you’d be a great dad but you’ve understood being a good dad is first being the best husband you can be. I love you. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents. PS: nothing beats holding your hand and walking."

Despite being a new mother, Sonam Kapoor has already mastered the art of multitasking. The actor took part in the Karwa Chauth celebrations that her mother Sunita Kapoor hosted at their Mumbai home. She posted a video of herself preparing for the festival while wearing a pink and green silk lehenga. While her makeup was being done, Sonam is also seen breastfeeding her kid Vayu.

Sharing the video on Friday, Sonam wrote on Instagram, “It’s so nice to get back to the real world with my team, get dressed up and meet people.. love being back in my home ground. Love you #Mumbai with all your scars and cracks you’re magic.”

Vayu was welcomed by Sonam and Anand at a hospital in Mumbai. Sonam celebrated Karwa Chauth during her extended stay at her Mumbai residence, which lasted more than a month. Before departing for Austria, she and Anand recently hosted a Diwali celebration. Last year, Sonam finished filming for her upcoming project, Blind. In the movie, she would be portrayed as a woman who was vision impaired.