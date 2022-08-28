Sonam Kapoor shares meaning behind art used to announce birth of her baby boy

Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

New mommy in B-town Sonam Kappor dropped an art piece that she and her husband Anand Ahuja got made to announce the birth of their baby boy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Mausam actor treated her fans with a new picture.

Alongside the art piece, Sonam wrote a long note explaining the idea and meaning behind it. She wrote, For this momentous occasion in our life @anandahuja and I wanted @rithikamerchant to create a special art piece to announce the birth of our baby boy. And we couldn’t be more ecstatic with it. In this Art piece, Rithika refers to the universal concepts of a union between the Sky Father and the gentle, attentive and watchful Earth Mother, represented here by the Eagle and the Deer respectively."

She added, "Eagles or hawks are associated with fatherhood and otherworldly creation (the overarching concept of the Dyeus Pita/Sky Father). Deer are associated with motherhood. They are gentle, attentive and watchful creatures. They are always on guard and can move, adapt, and survive even in the most challenging conditions.

"The 37-year-old continued, "Ever since the early Neolithic, when the earth was much colder and reindeer more widespread, the female reindeer was venerated by northern people. She was the "life-giving mother", the leader of the herds upon which they depended for survival, and they followed the reindeer migrations for milk, food, clothing and shelter. She was a revered spiritual figure associated with fertility, motherhood, regeneration and the rebirth of the sun."

As soon as the picture was posted, the actor’s fans and friends from the industry dropped their comments. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni "Congratulations" with a heart emoji.

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "As tender as striking. Beautiful art! Congratulations!"Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are parents to a baby boy! The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20 in Mumbai. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It`s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film Blind directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year