Sonam Kapoor's fee for 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' will blow away your mind - details inside

Farhan Akhtar starrer ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ was a blockbuster hit. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial also starred Sonam Kapoor and Divya Dutta in key roles. The filmmaker awaiting the release of his autobiography ‘The Stranger In The Mirror’ which is co-authored by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta.

In his memoir, Mehra has made several revelations about his life and his journey as a filmmaker. He talked about his films and incidents with various actors and his story about Sonam Kapoor will blow away your mind.

Rakeysh revealed that Sonam agreed to do ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ for Rs 11 only. Yes, that’s right! The duo had first worked together in 2009 in the film ‘Delhi-6’ where Sonam was the leading lady opposite Abhishek Bachchan. The two had a gala time working together so Mehra decided to cast her in his next project ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in 2013.

In the movie, Sonam had a brief appearance as Biro, who was Milkha Singh’s love interest. In his autobiography, the filmmaker wrote, “Sonam Kapoor benevolently accepted to play a guest appearance for a princely sum of Rs 11 only for her brief portrayal of Biro." He added that the actress lit up the screen every time she appeared in the film.

Mehra continued complimenting the actress, “Sonam understood that the film was not a love story - it was about a Partition survivor’s tryst with his horrific childhood, and that Isri Kaur, the sister, was his only connection to a past that he was reluctant to both own and discard.”

“She chose to accept Rs 11. She had a special appearance in the film. Both of us shared an amazing journey with Delhi-6 before that. She told me that she is needed for just 7 days for the shoot and she praised us for trying to say something so beautiful, about the partition of this country and the spirit of Milkha Singh. So she wanted to contribute to the film as well. It was very nice of her,” he concluded.

‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ is a biographical sports drama based on the life of late Indian athlete, Milkha Singh.