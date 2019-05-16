Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 red-carpet look will reflect her blissful marital life, reveals Rhea Kapoor

Simplicity and elegance will be the focus of Sonam's look at the 72nd Cannes film festival's red carpet, says her sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's this year's Cannes look will focus on simplicity and elegance, says her sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor. Her clothes will be reflective of her blissful marital life and the happy phase that she is in right now. Sonam recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Anand Ahuja. One year ago, on May 8, Sonam and Anand got married as per Sikh tradition in Mumbai amidst huge fanfare.

Keeping the details of the designer whose creation Sonam will flaunt at the gala under wraps, Rhea told news agency IANS: "I think this year we are going to focus on simplicity and elegance... It will be more on Sonam's personality and where she is in her life right now. See, this is a very beautiful phase of her life where she is very happy, content and emotionally secure. So, it should come across in the clothes and the looks."

ALSO READ: Revealed: Sonam Kapoor’s special diet plan and workout regime for Cannes 2019

Rhea, who has collaborated with Sonam as a producer on films like 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding', has styled the fashionista on several occassions. It won's be an exaggeration to say that she is the mastermind behind most of her stunning looks.

Asked if she has any reference points as a stylist, she said, "We all are dreamers. We like to tell stories, read books, look at pictures and at times feel so connected with characters from our favourite stories... Being an introvert as a child, I always spent time on reading books. It is the same with Sonam. So when I style anyone, any character in a film, or a person in real life, I take inspiration from books and iconic personalities."

"As woman, we all have different shades in our personality. When I am styling someone, I try to bring out or highlight one of the shades. I'm always inspired by women like Gayatri Devi and Audrey Hepburn... The list is long," she added. She was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of 'Style Digest 2.0' by Zoya, a jewellery brand.

Rhea also opened up about her love for saris. "A sari is our regular wear just like a gown in the western world. So why not make it cool? I think nothing goes better with a sari than western looking jewellery. A sari could be very simple and I can accessorize it with a statement piece. It will look fab," said Rhea Kapoor.