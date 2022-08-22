Sonam Kapoor reacts to being trolled for her pregnancy photoshoot, says 'if I put out something to celebrate..'

Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor gave birth to her first kid with her husband Anand Ahuja on August 20, making her the newest mother in town. The couple was blessed with a baby boy. Sonam had a great time while pregnant, as seen on her social media. She has done it all, including taking her husband, Anand, on a babymoon and showing off her maternity style. Her pregnancy photo shoot also gained widespread attention. Many people praised her images but were also trolling the actress.

In an interview with Vogue, the actress opened up about being trolled for her pregnancy photoshoot. She said, "I think the one thing I have grown out of is reacting to things I don’t need to react to. Thankfully, a lot of it has come with age, but it’s also because I understand that I live a very charmed life. I come from a place of extreme privilege and I literally have nothing to complain about, so if someone is saying something negative about me from behind a keyboard, it really is none of my business."

She further said, "If I put out something to celebrate my body and my womanhood today, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. I have always been the kind of person to publicly discuss issues like dark circles, PCOS, weight gain and stretch marks."

Neetu Kapoor had taken to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of Sonam's baby. The note read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives have forever changed. Sonam and Anand.”