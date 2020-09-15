Sonam Kapoor massively trolled for 'I want to be Jaya Bachchan when I grow up' remark

Veteran actress and Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan in her speech at the Rajya Sabha alleged that a continuous attempt is being made to defame the film industry.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who on Tuesday said that she wants to be Jaya Bachchan when she grows up in a response to a tweet by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha lauding the Samajwadi Party MP for her sharp remarks at parliament in support of the Hindi film industry, is being trolled fo her remarks.

I want to be her when I grow up.. https://t.co/gXMBGu1ifA — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 15, 2020

Veteran actress and Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan in her speech at the Rajya Sabha alleged that a continuous attempt is being made to defame the film industry. Extending support to her, Sonam Kapoor tweeted from her verified account, "I want to be her when I grow up." However, Sonam's tweet did not go down well with netizens who immediately replied to her tweet, questioning the actress what does she mean by "growing up" at 35.

"Aur kitna grow ?? U already became an aunty. Do u think urself to be sweet 16 ?? And yes, say directly that u too wanna support consumption of drugs & save criminals like Jaya ! #WeStayUnited4SSR," tweeted a user. "kaun se class mein padhti hain aap (in which class do you study)?" asked another user.

"Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, Sonam Kapoor at 35 is Still Not Grown Up, Lets Laugh Me & You #SonamKapoor," shared another user. "Chachi, you are already 35 now. So when you will grow up?" asked another user.

"Sonam Kapoor still thinks of growing up? Acted in movies, modeled, gossiped on Karan Johar shows, got an award, and later got married. When will she grow up? God! " exclaimed another user.

Meanwhile, in addition to Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee too lauded the veteran actress. Sharing the video of the speech, Taapsee wrote, “For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It’s time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how ! yet again a woman from the industry spoke up #Respect."

For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It’s time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how ! yet again a woman from the industry spoke up #Respect https://t.co/CVz1cTlCNw — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 15, 2020

Richa said, "Mrs Jaya Bachchan started her career with legend Satyajit Ray and then went on to redefine Hindi cinema. Watch this to see the face of fearlessness. The ‘agents’ and khurchans participating in the deliberate vilification of Bollywood will self-destruct like bhasmasurs. #respect."

Mrs. Jaya Bachchan started her career with legend Satyajit Ray and then went on to redefine Hindi cinema. Watch this to see the face of fearlessness. The 'agents' and khurchans participating in the deliberate vilification of Bollywood will self-destruct like bhasmasurs. #respect https://t.co/mZ5pYZGMWu — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 15, 2020

Jaya Bachchan had given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha, which can be raised for critical matters with the approval of the Speaker. Jaya's speech came at the time when there is ongoing controversy around the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the drugs-related investigation in the case. After Rhea Chakraborty's arrest, several questions have been raised about certain alleged activities in the film industry.