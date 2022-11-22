Sonam Kapoor kisses Vayu with husband Anand Ahuja, shares glimpse of baby, new mum Alia Bhatt reacts

Sonam Kapoor with Vayu and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is enjoying the motherhood phase, and she's taking each day as a blessing. Recently, the Veere Di Wedding star posted a reel in which she gave a glimpse of her small world, travelling around the places. In the video, we can Sonam, her husband Anand Ahuja, and little Vayu enjoying a sunny ride into the woods.

Sonam captured their long drive journey through her lenses, and we even get a closer glimpse of Vayu. In another moment we see, mommy Sonam cuddling the little one, and that moment will just melt your heart instantly. Sonam shared the video with the caption, "Sweet Nothings @anandahuja @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents."

Watch the video

As soon as Sonam posted the video, several of her co-stars and colleagues dropped their hearts, and feelings about it. New mum Alia Bhatt reacted by calling it, "so beautiful." Anand Ahuja reacted to wife's post, and wrote, "around the world with my whole world #everydayphenomenal." Malaika Arora wrote, "Beautiful," on the post. Bhumi Pednekar dropped hearts in the comments. Sayani Gupta also dropped heart emojis.

Earlier this month, While on vacation with her husband Anand Ahuja in Austria, Sonam Kapoor shared some breathtaking images from the location. Along with the photos, the actor wrote a thank-you note to Anand on Instagram. She claimed that he is aware that a good husband must come before being a good father. Vayu is the name given to the son who was born to the couple in August.

In the first image, Sonam is seen kissing Anand Ahuja on the cheek. The second image showcases Lake Altaussee's magnificence, and the third image depicts their resort in Austria. Vayu was welcomed by Sonam and Anand at a hospital in Mumbai. Sonam celebrated Karwa Chauth during her extended stay at her Mumbai residence, which lasted more than a month. Before departing for Austria, she and Anand recently hosted a Diwali celebration. Last year, Sonam finished filming for her upcoming project, Blind. In the movie, she would be portrayed as a woman who was vision impaired.