Sonam Kapoor kick starts shooting for 'The Zoya Factor'

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor kicked off the shoot for her upcoming flick, 'The Zoya Factor' on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram stories, the star revealed that she has started shooting for the upcoming film. The 'Aisha' star also shared insights from the shoot on Snapchat.

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal roles and is based on the novel of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan.

Earlier, Sonam unveiled the first poster of the film which showed Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam holding Anuja Chauhan's novel.

Apart from this, Sonam will also be seen in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' with father Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Rajkummar Rao.