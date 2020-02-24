Sonam Kapoor heaps praises on Taapsee Pannu, says 'she’s quite a clutter breaker'

Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu are currently gathering a lot of praise for their upcoming film Thappad and now Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has also heaped praises on the Saand Ki Aankh actress. The film is about domestic violence and how a woman refuses to accept being slapped by her husband.

In a tweet, Sonam praised Tappsee and said, "I like @taapsee she’s quite a clutter breaker." Taapsee also was quick to respond to Sonam's tweet and wrote, "Thank you so much Sonam! So sweet of you. Big hug. It takes all of us to break the clutter we have been stuck in for years," to which Sonam said, "True that."

In a recent interview, Taapsee spoke about the film and said, "Thappad is one of the most challenging projects of my career because I carry this image of a firebrand actor and people think that isse koi maarega toh yeh ghumaake maaregi (If someone hits her, she will hit them). We were trying to strip off that firebrand image to make her resonate with the average Indian woman who still believes in keeping things to herself and not fighting back. And to make my audience believe in my character Amrita who is submissive and vulnerable, was tough."

Further speaking about consciously keeping the movie devoid of a heavy dose of domestic violence, Taapsee said, "We deliberately refrained from making it into an excessive domestic violence film because then people might try to disconnect with it, saying ‘Yeh hamare ghar pe nahi hota. Yeh hum upper middle class ya educated logo ke ghar pe nahi hota hai (It doesn't happen in our life. It doesn't happen with upper-middle class and educated people)."

Thappad also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles and is slated to release on February 28.