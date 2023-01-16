Search icon
Sonam Kapoor trolled for her 'privilege' after video shows staff member fetching her slippers: 'Chhota sa kaam bhi...'

Sonam Kapoor was heavily trolled after a viral video showed her staff member fetching her footwear for her and then helping her wear it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

Sonam Kapoor was trolled for a recent viral video

Sonam Kapoor was at the receiving end of some criticism online recently when a paparazzi video appeared to show one of her staff members fetching her slippers and helping her wear them. The short clip showed Sonam waiting as a person brought her the slippers and made her wear them. The video had netizens calling it an example of ‘privilege’ and urged the actress to treat her staff better.

The video, which has since been taken down, was posted a couple of days ago by a paparazzo account and then shared by fans online. It showed Sonam from afar outside her yoga class, waiting as someone fetched her her slippers. The individual then helped her wear the footwear as well. This gesture did not go down well with a section of Twitter and Instagram users.

One commented, “This is height of privilege. Can’t she do even this herself?” Another commented on the video, “Ek chhota sa kaam bhi nah kiya jaata inse khud (They can’t even do one small chore themselves).” Many said that this was insulting and demeaning to the person being asked to do this. One comment read, “This is so sad that she can’t walk up to her slippers and lets another human being get that for her.”

Some fans of Sonam defended the actress claiming that she had a back issue due to which she couldn’t bend and hence asked her staff member to help with her footwear.

Sonam was last seen in a full-length role in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor. She appeared in a cameo as a fictionalized version of herself in the 2020 Netflix film AK vs AK, which starred her father Anil Kapoor. This year, she will be making her acting comeback with the crime thriller Blind. The film is her first since the birth of her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja last August.

