Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Sonam Kapoor gets brutally trolled for her maternity photoshoot in oversized unbuttoned shirt

A few hours after becoming a mother, Sonam Kapoor gets targetted for her latest photoshoot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

Sonam Kapoor gets brutally trolled for her maternity photoshoot in oversized unbuttoned shirt
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor became a proud mother to a baby boy with her husband on Saturday. Although, the netizens congratulated her for stepping into the new phase of her life. They got miffed with the actress when she shared her latest maternity photoshoot. 

Sonam shared her new photoshoot for a popular magazine, and that has left a certain section of netizens furious. The magazine posted the photo with her quote on becoming a mother that says, "“Priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision,” says the actor, mother and our #September cover star." 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Soon after the post, some netizens pointed out her choice of outfit for the photoshoot.  A user said, "Great news , glad for you but why all the body show ? We believe u." Another user wrote, "If being nude is fashion then we don’t need fashionista." One of the user wrote, "What nonsense? Now a days these celebrities do not get clothes!!" A netizen wrote, "Why it is mandatory to be semi naked for maternity photoshoot?" Another netizen wrote, "Tomare passh kapde nahe hai kya." 

READ: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja become proud parents to baby boy

On Saturday, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy. Sonam Kapoor posted on Instagram to announce the exciting news of her baby's birth. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's statement read: "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand." For the unversed, a few months ago, Sonam Kapoor revealed her pregnancy with some gorgeous images. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

  

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 428 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.