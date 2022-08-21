Sonam Kapoor gets brutally trolled for her maternity photoshoot in oversized unbuttoned shirt

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor became a proud mother to a baby boy with her husband on Saturday. Although, the netizens congratulated her for stepping into the new phase of her life. They got miffed with the actress when she shared her latest maternity photoshoot.

Sonam shared her new photoshoot for a popular magazine, and that has left a certain section of netizens furious. The magazine posted the photo with her quote on becoming a mother that says, "“Priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision,” says the actor, mother and our #September cover star."

Here's the post

Soon after the post, some netizens pointed out her choice of outfit for the photoshoot. A user said, "Great news , glad for you but why all the body show ? We believe u." Another user wrote, "If being nude is fashion then we don’t need fashionista." One of the user wrote, "What nonsense? Now a days these celebrities do not get clothes!!" A netizen wrote, "Why it is mandatory to be semi naked for maternity photoshoot?" Another netizen wrote, "Tomare passh kapde nahe hai kya."

On Saturday, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy. Sonam Kapoor posted on Instagram to announce the exciting news of her baby's birth. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's statement read: "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand." For the unversed, a few months ago, Sonam Kapoor revealed her pregnancy with some gorgeous images. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai.