Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in latest photos, dad Anil Kapoor reacts

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor looked flawless beauty in the latest set of pictures she shared on her Instagram handle.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor announced her first pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja last month and the couple has been making news for all the right reasons since then. On Monday, April 4, the 'Neerja' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from her latest photoshoot flaunting her baby bump. 

She captioned the carousel, "Last night for my @abujani1 birthday evening. In @abujanisandeepkhosla and @kapoor.sunita styled by my baby @rheakapoor @abhilashatd". The photos soon went viral on the photo and video sharing platform owned by Facebook. Her dad and to-be-maternal grandfather Anil Kapoor reacted to the pictures by dropping red hearts and eyes filled with hearts emojis.

On March 21, Sonam and Anand had shared stunning common photos on their respective Instagram profiles announcing their first pregnancy after getting married four years earlier. Their emotional, heartwarming post read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. (three red heart emojis) #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022".

Sharing the same set of pictures, Anil had written on his Instagram profile, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

READ | After pregnancy announcement, Sonam Kapoor makes her first public appearance with husband Anand Ahuja

Just after two days, the couple made their first public appearance together when they launched Anand's sneaker store in Mumbai on March 23. The event launch was attended by Sonam's father Anil and also her brother Harshvardhan Kapoor.  For the unversed, Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The two are currently staying at their residence in Delhi.

