Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in black bodycon dress, mirror selfie goes viral

Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor surprised everyone on Monday, May 30, as she posted a sizzling mirror selfie in a black bodycon dress flaunting her baby bump on her Instagram Stories.

She looked comfortable and stylish with her hair open and wavy in the mirror selfie. The actress, who made her debut along with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, looked stylish in the black bodycon dress with dark green sneakers.





It was in March when Sonam had shared breathtaking photos with her baby bump announcing her first pregnancy with her husband Anand Ahuja. Since then, the actress has been sharing beautiful and astonishing pictures proving that she is still the reigning queen of fashion and a true style icon.



READ | Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja announce pregnancy with stunning maternity photos, see VIRAL post

While talking to Vogue India in April, the Raanjhanaa actress shared the trials and tribulations she has faced in her three months of the pregnancy journey. "No one warns you how difficult it will be, but it will be difficult. Every week, every day, your body evolves, and you have new sensations", Sonam said.

The actress added, "I can't sleep sometimes because I have to go to the bathroom, sometimes I'm sleeping for 10-12 hours and no one can wake me up. I am usually an early riser and it was like at 8:30 and I just could not get out of bed."

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor is a National Award winner as the actress was honoured with the National Film Award - Special Mention at the 64th National Film Awards for her portrayal of late air hostess Neerja Bhanot in the biographical drama film Neerja directed by Ram Madhvani in 2016. She also won the Best Actress (Critics) for her strong performance at the 62nd Filmfare Awards.