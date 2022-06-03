Sonam Kapoor enjoys her ‘babymoon’ with husband Anand Ahuja in Italy

Laamloves/Instagram

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor are expecting their first child. Sonam is in her third trimester and the couple is on their way to Italy for a 'babymoon.' Sonam also shared photos from her babymoon, including one in which she and Anand were spotted drinking fruit juice.

Sonam had posted a video on her Instagram story in which she begins by stating, "Hey. Where, where are we, babymoon?". "Having orange juice instead of wine," she added as she held out her glass of juice. Before taking a sip, she and Anand agreed on one thing: "Water is the best." In another story, she solely uploaded Anand's photo and referred to him as "my whole heart and life."

Sonam also uploaded a video of herself cradling her growing baby belly. In a yellow outfit, the actress posed in front of the mirror and looked radiant.

Sonam has also shared photos of the cuisine she's been eating as well as the beautiful sites she's been seeing.

Sonam had announced her pregnancy at the end of March. The actress described a photo of herself laying on Anand's lap and clutching her belly as “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. / Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. / One family. / Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

In an interview with Vogue, Sonam had said, “No one warns you how difficult it will be, but it will be difficult. Every week, every day, your body evolves, and you have new sensations. I can’t sleep sometimes because I have to go to the bathroom, sometimes I’m sleeping for 10-12 hours and no one can wake me up. I am usually an early riser and it was like at 8:30 and I just could not get out of bed."