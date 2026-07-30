Sonam Kapoor calls Anand Ahuja 'my favourite human', Anil Kapoor shares special note for son-in-law on his 43rd birthday

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018, in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their first son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August 2022, and their second son, Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja, in March 2026.

Sonam Kapoor marked her husband Anand Ahuja's birthday with a heartfelt social media post, celebrating their relationship and family life. Sonam's father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor also penned an emotional post for his son-in-law on his 43rd birthday. The father and daughter also shared some of their unseen and candid photos with the businessman.

Sonam Kapoor's birthday post for Anand Ahuja

The Neerja actress described Anand as her "safest place" and "favourite human" in an emotional birthday message posted on Instagram. "Dear Anand, Thank you for being my safest place, my biggest supporter, my favourite travel companion, my sounding board, my reality check. Happy Birthday to my favourite human. I'd choose you in every lifetime. I love you more than you'll ever know", Sonam wrote.

Anil Kapoor's birthday post for Anand Ahuja

The Animal actor thanked his son-in-law for taking care of everyone around him. "Anand, I don’t know why, but every time I see you, meet you, look at your pictures, or even hear your voice, I instantly feel calmer. There’s just something about you. Watching the way you take care of everyone around you, the warmth you carry, and the love and care you give to Sonam, your kids and all of us too so effortlessly it brings me so much peace, positivity, comfort and makes me happy. Thank you for being exactly who you are. Thank you for everything, beta. Happy Birthday. Take care. Love you, man," wrote Anil on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, and Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018, in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their first son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August 2022, and their second son, Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja, in March 2026. Announcing the name of their second child in May, Sonam and Anand explained that the name, Rudra, holds spiritual significance and was chosen to create a meaningful connection with their elder son, Vayu. According to the couple, Vaayu represents life force, while Rudra symbolises power and transformation, making the names a "divine pairing."

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