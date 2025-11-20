Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja, flaunts baby bump in viral pictures: 'MOTHER'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Amid Aishwarya Rai's 'there's only one caste, religion' remark, Shilpa Shetty gets brutally trolled for her 'andhbhakti', saying....

Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families; Rs 5000 for injured

Homebound, India's contender for Oscars 2026, set for OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor film

Bomb scare in Delhi: This school in Chanakypuri gets threat email days after Red Fort car blast

Bihar gave India its first deputy chief minister: Who was Anugrah Narayan Sinha? Know role, powers of Dy CM

Epstein File Bombshell: Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, Prince Andrew... celebrities send shock waves

New Twist in Donald Trump-Elon Musk feud: US President takes sharp jibe at Tesla CEO, says, 'You're so...'

Shaadi.com IPO: Anupam Mittal plans stock market debut, know how will it change his net worth

Who is Bigg Boss 19 contestant Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola? All you need to know about her

NASA releases mesmerising pictures of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, breaks silence on alien spacecraft 'rumors', says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Amid Aishwarya Rai's 'there's only one caste, religion' remark, Shilpa Shetty gets brutally trolled for her 'andhbhakti', saying....

Amid Aishwarya's 'there's only one religion' remark, Shilpa gets trolled for...

Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families; Rs 5000 for injured

Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families

Homebound, India's contender for Oscars 2026, set for OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor film

Homebound, India's contender for Oscars 2026, set for OTT release: Here's when a

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight

BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis

World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...

World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,

This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...

This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja, flaunts baby bump in viral pictures: 'MOTHER'

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018, after being in a relationship for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Vayu, in August 2022.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 12:06 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja, flaunts baby bump in viral pictures: 'MOTHER'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After much speculation, Sonam Kapoor, on Thursday, announced that she is all set to embrace motherhood for a second time. Sonam Kapoor, in a simple post, shared several photos of herself dressed in a striking hot-pink pure wool suit featuring oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line. However, what caught everyone's attention was the actress lovingly holding her baby bump. Sonam Kapoor's caption further cleared all doubts, which simply read, "MOTHER." 

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018, after being in a relationship for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Vayu, in August 2022.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@sonamkapoor)

Rumours about Sonam’s second pregnancy started doing the rounds in October. At that time, as per rumours, Sonam was in her second trimester of pregnancy.

Sonam, who is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film Black. She made her acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya in 2007. She was then seen in I Hate Luv Storys, Raanjhanaa, and found success with supporting roles in the biopics Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sanju, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, and Veere Di Wedding.

She was last seen in the film Blind in 2023. The crime thriller was directed by Shome Makhija. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

READ | Dharmendra health news: Insider shares health update, veteran superstar is 'better than earlier'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM of Bihar for 10th time: From Samrat Choudhary to Shrowan Kumar, full list of of BJP, JD(U) leaders in new cabinet
Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM of Bihar for 10th time: Full list of of NDA...
Viral video: Amid Aishwarya Rai's 'there's only one caste, religion' remark, Shilpa Shetty gets brutally trolled for her 'andhbhakti', saying....
Amid Aishwarya's 'there's only one religion' remark, Shilpa gets trolled for...
Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families; Rs 5000 for injured
Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families
Homebound, India's contender for Oscars 2026, set for OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor film
Homebound, India's contender for Oscars 2026, set for OTT release: Here's when a
Bomb scare in Delhi: This school in Chanakypuri gets threat email days after Red Fort car blast
Bomb scare in Delhi: This school in Chanakypuri gets threat email
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is ruled out
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE