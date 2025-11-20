Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja, flaunts baby bump in viral pictures: 'MOTHER'

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018, after being in a relationship for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Vayu, in August 2022.

After much speculation, Sonam Kapoor, on Thursday, announced that she is all set to embrace motherhood for a second time. Sonam Kapoor, in a simple post, shared several photos of herself dressed in a striking hot-pink pure wool suit featuring oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line. However, what caught everyone's attention was the actress lovingly holding her baby bump. Sonam Kapoor's caption further cleared all doubts, which simply read, "MOTHER."

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018, after being in a relationship for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Vayu, in August 2022.

Rumours about Sonam’s second pregnancy started doing the rounds in October. At that time, as per rumours, Sonam was in her second trimester of pregnancy.

Sonam, who is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film Black. She made her acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya in 2007. She was then seen in I Hate Luv Storys, Raanjhanaa, and found success with supporting roles in the biopics Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sanju, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, and Veere Di Wedding.

She was last seen in the film Blind in 2023. The crime thriller was directed by Shome Makhija. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

