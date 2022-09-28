Search icon
Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor share new photos of actress' son Vayu on Nirmal Kapoor's 88th birthday

Sonam Kapoor shared an adorable photo of her grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor, holding Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on the latter's 88th birthday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 08:29 AM IST

Sonam Kapoor-Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Nirmal Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's grandmother, celebrated her 88th birthday with the entire Kapoor family recently. On the special occasion, Anil and Sonam shared new photos of the Neerja actor's son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on their Instagram accounts in the birthday posts dedicated to the senior-most Kapoor.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sonam dropped an old black and white picture in which she is seen sitting on her grandmother's lap and another adorable picture in which Nirmal is holding her great-grandson Vayu. "Happy happy birthday dadi love you @nirmalkapoorbombay", the Raanjhanaa actress captioned these clicks.

The JugJugg Jeeyo actor Anil Kapoor dropped a few pictures from the birthday celebrations in which Sonam was seen holding her cute son while sitting behind her husband Anand Ahuja. Along with the photos, he wrote, "The wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother & now great grandmother celebrates her 88th birthday today! There’s no one like you! Happy Birthday Mom! @nirmalkapoorbombay".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Maheep Kapoor, who features in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives along with Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey, also shared pictures with the entire Kapoor family including her husband Sanjay Kapoor and children Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor.

For the unversed, Sonam and Anand were blessed with a baby boy on August 20 and exactly a month later, the couple revealed that they have named their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja by sharing an adorable picture holding him in their hands on their Instagram accounts.

READ | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja share first picture of their son, name him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja

The trio of Sonam, Anand, and Vayu looked beautiful in traditional yellow outfits in the photo, which now seemed to have clicked on Nirmal Kapoor's birthday celebrations held earlier this month. The couple also penned a long note sharing the meaning behind the name Vayu.

