Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja share first picture of their son, name him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who became parents on August 20, also shared the meaning behind their son's name Vayu in their Instagram post.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 06:56 AM IST

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were blessed with a baby boy on August 20 and exactly a month later, the couple has revealed that they have named their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja by sharing an adorable picture holding him in their hands on their Instagram accounts. The trio of Sonam, Anand, and Vayu are seen in beautiful traditional yellow outfits in the photo that has now gone viral on social media.

On Tuesday, September 20, Sonam and Anand dropped the first picture of their son and also penned a long note sharing the meaning behind the name Vayu. The note reads, "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives. In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength. In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja."

It further continues, "In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem, and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thanking everyone for their wishes, they concluded the note, "He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family."

Their family membres and industry friends also reacted to this announcement. Sonam's father Anil Kapoor dropped a string of red hearts and hearts emojis in the comments section. "That’s a beautiful name. God bless", wrote Malaika Arora adding an evil eye emoji. Raveena Tandon wrote, "Congratulations! What a beautiful vibration in the name to have surrounding him. May the power of Lord Vayu bless him always … Tathastu."

