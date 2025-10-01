Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja set to become parents again, actress is in second trimester of pregnancy: Report

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are reportedly set to welcome their second child. A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Sonam is in the second trimester of her pregnancy, and the news has brought immense joy to both families." The source also added that the couple will make an official announcement soon.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 09:58 AM IST

