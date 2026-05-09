Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja name their second child Rudralokh, know its meaning, importance as per Sanatana Dharma

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have revealed the name of their second child, a baby boy, and it met with extremely positive reactions from the netizens. Sonam and Anand's baby name has great significance as per the Sanatana Dharma. Read on to know more.

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja have finally revealed the name of their second child, a baby boy, to the world, leaving netizens surprised. On May 9, the Neerja actress dropped a joint post with Anand, their wholesome family moment by posing together, with their newborn baby boy, and Vayu.

Sonam and Anand Ahuja introduced their second child to the world

The couple shared the photos with the big reveal, introducing Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja to their followers and others. Sharing the news, the couple wrote in the caption, "In the spirit of the divine force that has once again transformed our lives. Born on the sacred day of Ekadashi, under Vishnu’s grace, our second son feels like a sign, a karmic alignment, a divine pairing with his brother, and a blessing we deeply honour. With love and gratitude, we welcome Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja."

What is the meaning of Rudralokh as per Sanatana Dharma?

Rudralokh holds a great significance in the Sanatana Dharma. Sonam also explained the meaning of the name through her post. As per Sanatana Dharma, Rudraloka is the celestial abode of Lord Shiva in his form as Rudra, the roarer and the dispeller of sorrows. For the unversed, Sonam married Anand in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first child, baby boy, Vayu, in August 2022.

The Delhi-6 actress also wrote about the same, and added, "In the Vedas, Rudra (रुद्र), from the root rud, “to roar,” is the mightiest of the mighty. The one who eradicates suffering at its source, the divine force behind storms, breath, healing, and renewal. He is deeply connected to Vayu, the prana that moves through all beings. Our firstborn carries the name of Vishnu, the sustainer of life. With Rudra, a sacred continuity emerges. Breath and power. Preservation and transformation. One strengthening the other (sic)."

The couple concluded, "Like his name, may Rudra grow to be fearless, compassionate, deeply aware, and a force of strength and light. With gratitude for your love and blessings, Sonam, Anand, Vayu, and Rudra." Sonam married Anand in a grand ceremony in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first child, baby boy, Vayu, in August 2022. They welcomed their second child on March 29, 2026.