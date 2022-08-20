Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja become proud parents to baby boy

A few months ago, Sonam Kapoor revealed her pregnancy with some gorgeous images.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 05:03 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja become proud parents to baby boy
Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

On Saturday, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy. Sonam Kapoor posted on Instagram to announce the exciting news of her baby's birth.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's statement read: "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

While talking to Vogue India, the 'Raanjhanaa' actress shared the trials and tribulations she has faced in her three months of pregnancy journey till yet. "No one warns you how difficult it will be, but it will be difficult. Every week, every day, your body evolves, and you have new sensations. I can't sleep sometimes because I have to go to the bathroom, sometimes I'm sleeping for 10-12 hours and no one can wake me up. I am usually an early riser and it was like at 8:30 and I just could not get out of bed", Sonam shared in the interview.

She also revealed how she tried to hide her pregnancy in the early days as she continued, "Dressing has been an experience. First I was trying to hide it because it was like a situation where I am still...like now I am more comfortable being more open about it but first I was trying to hide it, so I was wearing all these loose clothes."

For the unversed, a few months ago, Sonam Kapoor revealed her pregnancy with some gorgeous images. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'India is like our family, I want to..': Afghan girl appeals to PM Modi about unavailability of visa to study in India
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.