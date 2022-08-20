Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja become proud parents to baby boy

Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

On Saturday, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy. Sonam Kapoor posted on Instagram to announce the exciting news of her baby's birth.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's statement read: "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

While talking to Vogue India, the 'Raanjhanaa' actress shared the trials and tribulations she has faced in her three months of pregnancy journey till yet. "No one warns you how difficult it will be, but it will be difficult. Every week, every day, your body evolves, and you have new sensations. I can't sleep sometimes because I have to go to the bathroom, sometimes I'm sleeping for 10-12 hours and no one can wake me up. I am usually an early riser and it was like at 8:30 and I just could not get out of bed", Sonam shared in the interview.

She also revealed how she tried to hide her pregnancy in the early days as she continued, "Dressing has been an experience. First I was trying to hide it because it was like a situation where I am still...like now I am more comfortable being more open about it but first I was trying to hide it, so I was wearing all these loose clothes."

For the unversed, a few months ago, Sonam Kapoor revealed her pregnancy with some gorgeous images. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai.