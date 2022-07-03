Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja attend Adele's concert in London, video goes viral

Imran Amed/Instagram

At the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London on Saturday, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were among the star-studded audience as Adele performed songs from her most recent album, 30, as well as earlier ones.

The couple was seen singing with other concertgoers and Adele in a video that Sonam's pal Imran Amed posted on Instagram. Adele was performing her 2011 hit, Someone Like You.

Sharing a series of photos and videos from Adele’s concert, Imran wrote, “The one-of-a-kind Adele last night in London’s Hyde Park with my one-of-a-kind family.”

While singing an Adele song in front of their admirers, Sonam was seen holding Anand Ahuja's hand. Sonam wore a black outfit and a pair of spectacles, while Anand wore a black T-shirt and a cap. At the outdoor concert, she also carried a silver bag and donned a printed stole.

After five years, Adele made her first significant festival appearance in her hometown of London. She reportedly started the event with her song Hello while donning a sophisticated black gown.

A baby shower was recently held in London for Sonam and Anand. The majority of Sonam's pregnancy has been spent at the couple's London residence. At Sonam's baby shower, her sister Rhea Kapoor, a fashionista and film producer, was also spotted. She published some images from the memorable event, which featured a performance by the singer Leo Kalyan.

Sonam and Anand travelled to several locations in Italy earlier in June as part of their babymoon, where they savoured some quiet and upscale dining before the birth of their child. In March 2022, Sonam shared the news of her pregnancy via an Instagram post. She has now updated her followers on her travels and escapades in both Europe and India.