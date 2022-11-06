Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma, others react after Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor welcome baby girl

File photo

Celebrities extended their congratulations to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram post shortly after the couple announced the birth of their daughter.

Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Congrats.” Mouni Roy wrote, “heartiest congratulations Alia and Ranbir. All my love, only love for your angel.”

Kapil Sharma shared his best wishes and penned a sweet note. The comment read, “Congratulations mummy papa, this is the bestest gift of god yoy guys r blessed with, lots if love to little princess, god bless your beautiful family.”

Sonam Kapoor on the other hand wrote, “Congratulations darling girl, cannot wait to see your princess.”

Akshay Kumar wrote, “Congratulations!!! Alia, Ranbir. No bigger joy in the world than to have a daughter. Bless you all. "

The actress took to Instagram and shared a post that read, "and the best news of our lives: Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is..we are officially bursting with love-blessed and obsessed parents, Love and love - Alia and Ranbir."

On April 14 of this year, the couple was married, and on June 27, they made the news that they were expecting a child public.

Their wedding was attended by acquaintances from work and close family. After meeting on the sets of Brahmastra, the couple dated for almost four years before taking the leap and getting married in a formal ceremony earlier this year.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen today rushing to get to a hospital in Mumbai. On pap accounts, videos of their automobile pulling up to the hospital were extensively shared. Other media outlets had already reported the birth of a girl before Alia made the official announcement a few hours later.