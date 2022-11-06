Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma, others react after Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor welcome baby girl

Celebrities extended their congratulations to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shortly after the couple announced the birth of their daughter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 02:27 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma, others react after Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor welcome baby girl
File photo

Celebrities extended their congratulations to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram post shortly after the couple announced the birth of their daughter. 

Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Congrats.” Mouni Roy wrote, “heartiest congratulations Alia and Ranbir. All my love, only love for your angel.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Kapil Sharma shared his best wishes and penned a sweet note. The comment read, “Congratulations mummy papa, this is the bestest gift of god yoy guys r blessed with, lots if love to little princess, god bless your beautiful family.” 

Sonam Kapoor on the other hand wrote, “Congratulations darling girl, cannot wait to see your princess.” 

Akshay Kumar wrote, “Congratulations!!! Alia, Ranbir. No bigger joy in the world than to have a daughter. Bless you all. "

The actress took to Instagram and shared a post that read, "and the best news of our lives: Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is..we are officially bursting with love-blessed and obsessed parents, Love and love - Alia and Ranbir." 

Whats-App-Image-2022-11-06-at-1-52-49-PM

Whats-App-Image-2022-11-06-at-1-52-48-PM

On April 14 of this year, the couple was married, and on June 27, they made the news that they were expecting a child public. 

Their wedding was attended by acquaintances from work and close family. After meeting on the sets of Brahmastra, the couple dated for almost four years before taking the leap and getting married in a formal ceremony earlier this year. 

Also read: What will Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl look like? Here's a look at Brahmastra stars' childhood photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen today rushing to get to a hospital in Mumbai. On pap accounts, videos of their automobile pulling up to the hospital were extensively shared. Other media outlets had already reported the birth of a girl before Alia made the official announcement a few hours later. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji visit cinemas to suprise fans
Mulayam Singh Yadav Death: Know interesting stories related to his life
6 Times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold avatars
From Pakistan to Nepal: 5 deadliest earthquakes of 21st century that shook up the world
Dhanteras 2022: 7 things to avoid during this festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indore: Alleged kidnapping bid caught on camera, woman cries for help inside car
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.