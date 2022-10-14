Sonam Kapoor Ahuja reveals why she never fasts on Karva Chauth

Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

During the festival of Karwa Chauth, wives typically observe a fast in support of their husbands' prosperity and good health. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is one of those who does not believe in fasting. Sonam chooses not to celebrate Karwa Chauth like her mother Sunita Kapoor does, even though many Bollywood stars do so. But she observes the custom and takes pleasure in every aspect, excluding fasting. Sonam Kapoor, who gave birth to a kid a few months ago, shared lovely photos of herself dressed in Indian garb and explained why she doesn't fast for her husband Anand.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “My Husband isn’t a fan of Karava Chauth as he thinks fasting should only be intermittent so I’ve never kept it! But both of us are big believers that festivals and traditions are a great reason for family and friends to come together . I love that my mom loves celebrating it and I love being a part of it and dressing up. @kapoor.sunita you always throw the best dos! Your energy and generosity is legendary and I hope to follow the same path! Happy KC everyone!”

A few days ago after giving birth to her son, Sonam admitted she is still dressed in her maternity clothing. She posted a video of herself from her Mumbai residence in which she can be seen sporting black pants, a loose jacket that matches, and glasses. Still wearing my Nike maternity," she said as she lifted her jacket to show off her postpartum belly. She concluded by saying, "Tummy's not completely in yet, but it looks great," as she smiled and signed off in front of a mirror.