Sonam Kapoor addresses Katrina Kaif's concern over Janhvi Kapoor's 'very, very short' gym shorts

Katrina Kaif has been going all out to promote her upcoming, Eid release Bharat, starring Salman Khan in the lead role. The actress was recently part of a Television show hosted by Julie actress Neha Dhupia, however she is news for something else apart from Bharat.

On the show Katrina Kaif was asked to mention any actress who goes OTT (over-the-top) with their gym/workout clothes. She responded to that by calling out Janhvi Kapoor's name, saying, “Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes.”

Janhvi's sister Sonam Kapoor, at random, happened to share an Instagram story about Janhvi Kapoor. Sharing a photo of Janhvi in white crop top and denim shorts, Sonam wrote, “She also wears regular clothes and rocks it.” Her comment seems directly hinted towards Katrina Kaif's concern over the 'very, very short' gym shorts.

Here, take a look at Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story:

Janhvi Kapoor, who happens to be the daughter of late actress Sridevi and her producer-husband Boney Kapoor, made her debut in movies with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak last year. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the movie also starred Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter. The actress currently has two movies in her kitty viz. Gunjan Saxena biopic and Takht. She is shooting for the biopic, where her cousin Shanaya Kapoor is debuting as an assistant director. Janhvi also happens to be Arjun Kapoor's sister (Arjun was born to Boney's first wife Mona Kapoor) and Sonam Kapoor's cousin.