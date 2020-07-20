Search icon
Sonam Kapoor accused of breaking quarantine rules in London; clarifies her stance

Sonam Kapoor is quarantining with husband Anand Ahuja in London currently

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 20, 2020, 08:03 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor has been quarantining with her husband Anand Ahuja in London for quite some time now. The actress recently shared an Instagram story of her 'outdoor workout', which left a few netizens furious. They claimed that Sonam was breaking quarantining rules, and she clarified that she was in the garden attached to their building.

Sharing Sonam's Instagram story, a user wrote, "Meanwhile in London: Indian actresses Sonam Kapoor and Mouni Roy breaking strict 14 day quarantine laws, putting lives in danger & setting bad example by sharing on social media. Both can potentially get arrested if reported to police."

A fan shared, "Chill Bhai. Sonam is quarantining...she’s working around her house. Maybe see her insta story from today where she clearly says both her and Anand are working from home." Quote tweeting the same, Sonam wrote, "I’m in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore."

See it here:

Sonam Kapoor switches her time between Mumbai and London ever since she tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in 2018. Her upcoming Bollywood movie is yet to be announced.

