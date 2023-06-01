Search icon
Sonam Bajwa opens up on not doing more Bollywood movies, says ‘I am totally against…’

Sonam Bajwa opens up on not making her Bollywood debut yet and talks about being called a 'national crush' by the audience.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

Sonam Bajwa rose to fame with her performances in the Punjabi film industry. The actress is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Carry On Jatta 3. Recently, the actress revealed why she hasn’t debuted in Bollywood yet and talked about being called a ‘national crush’

In an interview with Indian Express, Sonam Bajwa talked about ‘bold content’ being the hindrance in her Bollywood debut and said, “Absolutely, that has been a big hindrance for me all this while.” She further added, “My parents have never questioned my choices, rather they have asked why I said no to films because of such scenes. They do understand the profession but I have been holding myself back. I think I have been brought up that way and also have a responsibility towards my fans. But if it’s required to the script and shot well, something that I can watch with my brother, I would be game for it. I don’t want to do anything for the sake of eyeballs or to titillate. Today, sometimes you feel they force these things, which I am totally against.”

The actress who enjoys a huge fan following, talked about getting tags such as ‘national crush’, and ‘most desirable’ and said, “It’s not important but it does get overwhelming. I am so grateful for the love I have received. It’s been beyond my imagination. I really don’t have anything to say, because sometimes you even start questioning this love. Do I really deserve it? Will I manage to live up to their expectations? I really feel we are all actors, and it’s the fans who make us stars, and give us such tags. It does feel good and helps me sleep with a big smile on my face.”

Helmed by Sameep Kang, Carry On Jatta 3 is a Punjabi comedy film starring Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, and Gurpreet Ghuggi among others. The movie is a sequel to Carry On Jatta 2 and is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 29.

