Influencer PERFECTLY copies Deepika Padukone's Singham Again accent, video goes viral

Influencer Sonalika Puri impresses the audience with her mimicry of Deepika Padukone from the Singham Again trailer.

Recently, Rohit Shetty dropped a power-packed trailer of Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Singham Again and left fans impressed. However, Deepika's performance in the trailer divided netizens with many of them trolling the actress.

Now, a video of an influencer, Sonalika Puri mimicking Deepika Padukone from the Singham Again trailer is going viral on social media with fans praising her 'perfect' performance. In the video, Sonalika could be seen mimicking the few scenes featuring Deepika in the Singham Again trailer.

Netizens reacted to her video and one of the comments read, "More Deepika than Deepika herself. Also, acted much better than her." Another user wrote, "That last sunglasses wala shot." Another wrote, "More like Lady Simmba." Another commented, "the sunglasses shot cracked me up." Another wrote, "Why is this so accurate."

Since the trailer has been released, netizens are trolling Deepika Padukone's dialogue delivery in the movie and some have even compared her to Arjun Kapoor. The actress will be seen playing the role of Vibhishana in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again which is inspired by Ramayana. The film stars Ajay Devgn as Lord Ram, Kareena Kapoor as Sita, Arjun Kapoor as Ravana, Akshay Kumar as Jatayu and Toger Shroff as Laxman.

The trailer showed how Ajay Devgn is all set to fight against Arjun Kapoor after he abducts Kareena Kapoor. Rohit Shetty has reportedly sold the satellite, digital, and music rights of Singham Again for Rs 200 crore. The report, quoting a source from the production, claims that Rohit Shetty's films are always a TV favourite and get a chance to be watched repeatedly.

The source was quoted as saying, "This is the biggest non-theatrical deal for Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. Rohit Shetty's films have always fetched big bucks from satellite players due to the huge demand from the audience. Now, Singham Again has been offered a premium price by digital players as well. And why not? The film has the biggest ensemble cast set-up for a feature film in the last few decades."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.