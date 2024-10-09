Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Baden Bower's PR Services drive EB1A visa success through high-impact publications

Vada Pav vendor claims to earn Rs 2.8 lakh monthly, social media says time to switch careers; watch

A sweet revenge: BJP orders 1 kg 'Jalebi' for Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers after mega Haryana win

Influencer PERFECTLY copies Deepika Padukone's Singham Again accent, video goes viral

'Fate like Gaza': Israeli PM Netanyahu issues dire warning to Lebanon as Hezbollah continues firing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Baden Bower's PR Services drive EB1A visa success through high-impact publications

Baden Bower's PR Services drive EB1A visa success through high-impact publications

Vada Pav vendor claims to earn Rs 2.8 lakh monthly, social media says time to switch careers; watch

Vada Pav vendor claims to earn Rs 2.8 lakh monthly, social media says time to switch careers; watch

A sweet revenge: BJP orders 1 kg 'Jalebi' for Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers after mega Haryana win

A sweet revenge: BJP orders 1 kg 'Jalebi' for Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers after mega Haryana win

Varun Chakaravarthy's top 5 performances of all time

Varun Chakaravarthy's top 5 performances of all time

8 high-fiber foods to improve digestion naturally

8 high-fiber foods to improve digestion naturally

Add these 7 superfoods to your daily diet to lower uric acid levels

Add these 7 superfoods to your daily diet to lower uric acid levels

महिला टीचर ने की अश्लीलता की हदें पार, 11 साल के बच्चे को भेजे गंदे मैसेज और वीडियो

महिला टीचर ने की अश्लीलता की हदें पार, 11 साल के बच्चे को भेजे गंदे मैसेज और वीडियो

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', �लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, controversial Hindu sheer booked over 'Prophet hate speech'?

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, controversial Hindu sheer booked over 'Prophet hate speech'?

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Influencer PERFECTLY copies Deepika Padukone's Singham Again accent, video goes viral

Influencer PERFECTLY copies Deepika Padukone's Singham Again accent, video goes viral

Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Rajinikanth REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan left everything at career’s peak, lived alone for 2 years in THIS country

Rajinikanth REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan left everything at career’s peak, lived alone for 2 years in THIS country

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Influencer PERFECTLY copies Deepika Padukone's Singham Again accent, video goes viral

Influencer Sonalika Puri impresses the audience with her mimicry of Deepika Padukone from the Singham Again trailer.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 10:23 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Influencer PERFECTLY copies Deepika Padukone's Singham Again accent, video goes viral
Influencer mimics Deepika Padukone from Singham Again trailer
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Recently, Rohit Shetty dropped a power-packed trailer of Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Singham Again and left fans impressed. However, Deepika's performance in the trailer divided netizens with many of them trolling the actress.

Now, a video of an influencer, Sonalika Puri mimicking Deepika Padukone from the Singham Again trailer is going viral on social media with fans praising her 'perfect' performance. In the video, Sonalika could be seen mimicking the few scenes featuring Deepika in the Singham Again trailer. 

Netizens reacted to her video and one of the comments read, "More Deepika than Deepika herself. Also, acted much better than her." Another user wrote, "That last sunglasses wala shot." Another wrote, "More like Lady Simmba." Another commented, "the sunglasses shot cracked me up." Another wrote, "Why is this so accurate." 

Since the trailer has been released, netizens are trolling Deepika Padukone's dialogue delivery in the movie and some have even compared her to Arjun Kapoor. The actress will be seen playing the role of Vibhishana in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again which is inspired by Ramayana. The film stars Ajay Devgn as Lord Ram, Kareena Kapoor as Sita, Arjun Kapoor as Ravana, Akshay Kumar as Jatayu and Toger Shroff as Laxman. 

The trailer showed how Ajay Devgn is all set to fight against Arjun Kapoor after he abducts Kareena Kapoor. Rohit Shetty has reportedly sold the satellite, digital, and music rights of Singham Again for Rs 200 crore. The report, quoting a source from the production, claims that Rohit Shetty's films are always a TV favourite and get a chance to be watched repeatedly. 

The source was quoted as saying, "This is the biggest non-theatrical deal for Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. Rohit Shetty's films have always fetched big bucks from satellite players due to the huge demand from the audience. Now, Singham Again has been offered a premium price by digital players as well. And why not? The film has the biggest ensemble cast set-up for a feature film in the last few decades."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet boy, Kashmiri teen who used to sell naan cracked NEET with 650 marks, he is…

Meet boy, Kashmiri teen who used to sell naan cracked NEET with 650 marks, he is…

Good news for pet lovers! Uber launches special service, to start with...

Good news for pet lovers! Uber launches special service, to start with...

Meet Shah Rukh, Salman's co-star, refused to play Arjuna in Mahabharat; BR Chopra threw him out, then requested him to..

Meet Shah Rukh, Salman's co-star, refused to play Arjuna in Mahabharat; BR Chopra threw him out, then requested him to..

Watch: Rakhi Sawant throws chair, walks out of live show after verbal spat with comedian Maheep Singh

Watch: Rakhi Sawant throws chair, walks out of live show after verbal spat with comedian Maheep Singh

Suryakumar Yadav-led India equal Pakistan’s world record with crushing win over Bangladesh in 1st T20I

Suryakumar Yadav-led India equal Pakistan’s world record with crushing win over Bangladesh in 1st T20I

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, controversial Hindu sheer booked over 'Prophet hate speech'?

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, controversial Hindu sheer booked over 'Prophet hate speech'?

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement