In a recent interview, Sonali Kulrani recalled how Sanjay Dutt calmed her down when she was extremely nervous while filming the "bedroom scene" in Mission Kashmir.

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the action thriller Mission Kashmir was released in 2000. The film starred Sanjay Dutt, Sonali Kulkarni, Hrithik Roshan, and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. In a recent interview, Sonali recalled filming an intimate scene with Sanjay in the movie. She shared how Dutt asked her to relax during the sequence, which the unit had dubbed as the "bedroom scene."

Talking to the popular YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, the Dil Chahta Hai actress said, "There was a scene which everyone called ‘bedroom scene’. It wasn’t needed to be named that all but that’s what people used to call it back then. The hairdresser, after my costume change, suddenly asked me, ‘You have waxed right?' I was shocked, nervous, said maybe, yes. I was wearing a gown, and I got so nervous! I took my position and I was just not able to concentrate. My lips were quivering, hands were trembling."

"I was so nervous, I would fix my gown, stand, sit. Sanjay saw that and called me. He said, 'Ismein na, pappi bhi nahi hai, bas do dialogue hai, aur hug karna hai (this scene doesn’t even have a peck, just two lines and then a hug). I am nervous, now if even you get nervous like this, then the scene just won’t happen beta. So just relax.' He is too cute", the actress recalled.

Sonali Kulkarni's last release was the romantic drama Love, Sitara. Also starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha, B. Jayashree, Virginia Rodrigues, Sanjay Bhutiani, and Tamara D'Souza, the film premiered on ZEE5 in September 2024. It was directed by the acclaimed production designer Vandana Kataria.

