Sonali Kulkarni on why she chose Love Sitara, says Sobhita Dhulipala surprised her: 'I couldn't believe...' | Exclusive

Sonali Kulkarni opens up on working with Sobhita Dhulipala and Rajeev Siddhartha in Love Sitara. The family drama is now streaming on ZEE5.

The slice-of-life family drama Love Sitara features Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Sonali Kulkarni in the leading roles. Sobhita and Rajeev play an interior designer Tara and a chef Arjun, whose wedding plans are interrupted by shocking revelations within Tara's family. Sonali, who is seen as Tara's aunt Hema, shared why she chose to be a part of the film and also talked about sharing screen space with Sobhita and Rajeev, in a freewheeling conversation with DNA.

Sharing what drew her towards Love Sitara, Sonali said, "Families, complications, contradictions, and humour. I really like my character because it has a lot of drama, unlike what we see these days. We see a lot of subtle stories these days, where the acting is very controlled. At times, we even struggle to hear the dialogues. But in this film, Hema is all out there. She wants the world to see her. I just felt that let's admit and portray someone who is relatable. There are many people around us to whom we fell empathetic and she is one of them."

The Dil Chahta Hai actress further opened up about working with Sobhita Dhulipala and Rajeev Siddhartha. She stated that she has very few scenes with Rajeev, and called him "a gracious person and a fabulous team member." "Sobhita is an extremely intelligent person, voracious reader, and a very gentle human being. It was a pleasure to work with her", Sonali stated. Adding how she was surprised with Sobhita's performance in the film, Sonali added, "I couldn't believe she is the same actor who plays Tara in Made In Heaven. That was an excellent performance and this is totally different. I am really looking forward to her career. I hope she does well and makes all of us proud."

Directed by the acclaimed production designer Vandana Kataria, Love Sitara also features B. Jayashree, Virginia Rodrigues, Sanjay Bhutiani, and Tamara D'Souza in the pivotal roles. Shot in the lush landscapes of Kerala, the film is now streaming on ZEE5.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.