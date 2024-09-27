Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, time, venue, host, check complete details of 3-day event celebrating Indian cinema

Sonali Kulkarni on why she chose Love Sitara, says Sobhita Dhulipala surprised her: 'I couldn't believe...' | Exclusive

Devara movie review: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's masala entertainer gets hampered by disappointing climax

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces special trains for upcoming festive season

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser has Rooh Baba fighting Manjulika, Kartik Aaryan up against Vidya Balan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mpox outbreak: Kerala confirms 2nd monkeypox case, man had returned to Ernakulam from...

Mpox outbreak: Kerala confirms 2nd monkeypox case, man had returned to Ernakulam from...

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, time, venue, host, check complete details of 3-day event celebrating Indian cinema

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, time, venue, host, check complete details of 3-day event celebrating Indian cinema

Sonali Kulkarni on why she chose Love Sitara, says Sobhita Dhulipala surprised her: 'I couldn't believe...' | Exclusive

Sonali Kulkarni on why she chose Love Sitara, says Sobhita Dhulipala surprised her: 'I couldn't believe...' | Exclusive

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

6 stunning images of Saturn shared by NASA

6 stunning images of Saturn shared by NASA

Crime detection rates in Delhi 

Crime detection rates in Delhi 

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, time, venue, host, check complete details of 3-day event celebrating Indian cinema

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, time, venue, host, check complete details of 3-day event celebrating Indian cinema

Devara movie review: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's masala entertainer gets hampered by disappointing climax

Devara movie review: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's masala entertainer gets hampered by disappointing climax

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser has Rooh Baba fighting Manjulika, Kartik Aaryan up against Vidya Balan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser has Rooh Baba fighting Manjulika, Kartik Aaryan up against Vidya Balan

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sonali Kulkarni on why she chose Love Sitara, says Sobhita Dhulipala surprised her: 'I couldn't believe...' | Exclusive

Sonali Kulkarni opens up on working with Sobhita Dhulipala and Rajeev Siddhartha in Love Sitara. The family drama is now streaming on ZEE5.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 01:47 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sonali Kulkarni on why she chose Love Sitara, says Sobhita Dhulipala surprised her: 'I couldn't believe...' | Exclusive
Sonali Kulkarni and Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The slice-of-life family drama Love Sitara features Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Sonali Kulkarni in the leading roles. Sobhita and Rajeev play an interior designer Tara and a chef Arjun, whose wedding plans are interrupted by shocking revelations within Tara's family. Sonali, who is seen as Tara's aunt Hema, shared why she chose to be a part of the film and also talked about sharing screen space with Sobhita and Rajeev, in a freewheeling conversation with DNA.

Sharing what drew her towards Love Sitara, Sonali said, "Families, complications, contradictions, and humour. I really like my character because it has a lot of drama, unlike what we see these days. We see a lot of subtle stories these days, where the acting is very controlled. At times, we even struggle to hear the dialogues. But in this film, Hema is all out there. She wants the world to see her. I just felt that let's admit and portray someone who is relatable. There are many people around us to whom we fell empathetic and she is one of them."

The Dil Chahta Hai actress further opened up about working with Sobhita Dhulipala and Rajeev Siddhartha. She stated that she has very few scenes with Rajeev, and called him "a gracious person and a fabulous team member." "Sobhita is an extremely intelligent person, voracious reader, and a very gentle human being. It was a pleasure to work with her", Sonali stated. Adding how she was surprised with Sobhita's performance in the film, Sonali added, "I couldn't believe she is the same actor who plays Tara in Made In Heaven. That was an excellent performance and this is totally different. I am really looking forward to her career. I hope she does well and makes all of us proud."

Directed by the acclaimed production designer Vandana Kataria, Love Sitara also features B. Jayashree, Virginia Rodrigues, Sanjay Bhutiani, and Tamara D'Souza in the pivotal roles. Shot in the lush landscapes of Kerala, the film is now streaming on ZEE5.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer, son of grocery store owner, left Rs 28 lakh job, cracked UPSC in first attempt without coaching...

Meet IAS officer, son of grocery store owner, left Rs 28 lakh job, cracked UPSC in first attempt without coaching...

Meet man who joined company in 2016, then transformed it into Rs 132401 crore global pharma powerhouse, he is...

Meet man who joined company in 2016, then transformed it into Rs 132401 crore global pharma powerhouse, he is...

DS Creations News joins as media partner for Maesha Soi's debut film directed by Dinesh Soi

DS Creations News joins as media partner for Maesha Soi's debut film directed by Dinesh Soi

'Congress has always kept...': PM Modi launches fresh attack on Congress in Haryana

'Congress has always kept...': PM Modi launches fresh attack on Congress in Haryana

Big blow for BJP as Sunil Jakhar resigns as Punjab chief ahead of Panchayat elections: Report

Big blow for BJP as Sunil Jakhar resigns as Punjab chief ahead of Panchayat elections: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement