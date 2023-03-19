Sonali Kulkarni apologises for 'women are lazy' statement after backlash; says 'I have learned a lot...'

Sonali Kulkarni

Sonali Kulkarni who is known for her roles in Dil Chahta hai and Mission Kashmir recently caught headlines when in an interview the actress termed women as ‘lazy.’ Her comment didn’t go well with a section of society and the actress faced backlash for the same. Now, the actress has released a statement apologizing and clearing the air on Twitter.

On Saturday, Sonali Kulkarni thanked everyone for appreciating and criticizing her personally for her statement and tweeted, “Dear All, I'm overwhelmed with the feedback I'm receiving. I would like to thank all of you, especially the entire press and media for the extremely mature conduct of connecting with me. Being a woman myself, my intention was not to hurt other women. In fact, I have extensively expressed myself time and again in support of us and what is it to be a woman. I'm grateful to all of you for reaching out to me personally to appreciate or to criticize.”

The actress added, “Hope we will be able to have a more open exchange of thoughts. In my capacity, I am trying to think, support and share warmth not only with women but with the entire mankind. It will be only strengthening if we women with our vulnerabilities and wisdom shine through as fair and able beings. If we are inclusive and empathetic, we will be able to create a healthier, happier place to be.”

Sonali Kulkarni also apologized to people who felt offended by her statement and said, “Having said that, If unknowingly, I may have caused pain, I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart. I do not thrive upon headlines nor do I want to be the center of sensational situations, I'm a diehard optimist and I strongly believe that life indeed is beautiful. Thanks for your patience and support. I have learned a lot from this incident.”

In a recent press interview, Sonali Kulkarni called women ‘Lazy’ and got trolled for it as she said, “In India, we, at times, forget that a lot of women are just lazy. They want a boyfriend/husband, who earns well, owns a house, and performance at work guarantees regular increments. But, in the middle of this, women forget to make a stand for themselves. Women don't know what will they do.” She added, “I urge everyone to encourage women and make them self-dependent. So that they are capable enough to share the household expenses with their partners."

