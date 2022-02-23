Sonali Bendre reveals she didn't want to exit airport in wheelchair post cancer battle

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who is also a cancer survivor and was away from television screens, will be judging Dance India Dance (DID) Li’l Masters Season 5. The actress was diagnosed with cancer.

In a recent interview, the actress talked about her journey, how she survived cancer, and overcame insecurities about her looks post-cancer battle. While speaking to Bombay Times, the actress said that her body had gone through so much. She started focusing on ‘regaining her strength’ in order to recover.

Sonali mentioned that when she was returning after her treatment from New York in 2018, she was in a wheelchair. However, she never wanted to come out of the airport in the wheelchair. Therefore, she decided to hold her husband’s hand and come out without the wheelchair.

However, the actress is not less worried about her looks. She said, her body has changed after losing her hair and having ‘scar on it.’ She also said that she now understands that she ‘can’t be perfect and there is no need for it.’ She has now accepted that ‘there is beauty in imperfection too.’

She talked about times when she still feels insecure about her looks, but, then she tells herself that ‘that’s not the only thing.’ She said that it’s not about what she wears, how she looks, but it’s also about what she brings to the table and how she is a person. The actress stated that she feels that ‘you have to enjoy what’s unfolding in front of you.’

Sonali said you will start enjoying it if you look at it with ‘love’ and ‘kindness’. This is what she ‘intend’ to do- ‘she enjoys the process of being on this reality show.’

In 2018, Sonali broke the news that she was diagnosed with 'high-grade cancer’. Sonali and her husband, Goldie Behl flew to the US for her treatment. The actress returned to Mumbai after defeating cancer and has been living a healthy and low-key life.

The actress also runs a virtual book club called Sonali Book Club (SBC) which promotes reading and she regularly engages in interactive sessions as well.